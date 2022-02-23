Sanctions by the West just won’t work – watch as a patient Putin shrugs off economic retribution

The West has always been sincere about avoiding war with Russia and actually confronting the problems both sides have with the state of European security.

But it holds its core values –such as sovereignty and each nation’s right to choose its alliances without a Russian veto – very tightly.

There are gripes on all sides about the posture of each other’s forces and their military activities in Europe. There was real potential to discuss those security issues, which Russian president Vladimir Putin has put on the table and that we have raised as well.

But I don’t think negotiations over European security are what Putin ever really wanted.

He wants Ukraine incorporated into a rump Soviet empire and to keep Nato forces away. At a minimum, he wants to call the shots in Kyiv.

We are beyond deterrence now. With Mr Putin’s latest speech, we’re beyond the point where we can deter him.

Putin has laid out, in a very emotional way, these deeply held views and grievances that date back to the Cold War.

He has an image of the West, the US and Nato that is totally at odds with the way we assumed he perceived us, or at least the way we look at ourselves.

We don’t see Nato as an aggressive alliance or as having a goal of putting offensive missiles in Ukraine to threaten Moscow – he does.

His world view is a very dark and paranoid one where he sees the West threatening Russia. With a mind like that, threatening sanctions, particularly economic sanctions, isn’t going to deter him from anything.

Read More

The role of sanctions now, at this point, is purely as punishment – not deterrence.

But Putin doesn’t think he’s going to feel undue pain from sanctions. Our assumption that he would react to painful sanctions the way we might react – do anything to avoid the pain – is probably wrong.

He thinks he can deal with sanctions, and even if they’re painful, the West will come around in a few years, reduce them and want to go back to business as usual. Putin feels he has enough financial reserves and a margin of resilience where he’ll be able to last until the West comes around to do business again.

But what if these sanctions really do hurt the Russian economy much more than he can take and he lashes out?

What if he retaliates and we find ourselves dealing with Russian actions like major cyber attacks? We have to worry about retaliation as well.

It’s doubtful he’s going to stop after taking those two so-called breakaway provinces. He will probably try to topple Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky by having Russian armour surround Kyiv.

Given the anger and the deep-seated resentments we heard in his speech, it’s unlikely he’ll just nibble around the edges of Ukraine.

He’s in it for good and he’s going to take Ukraine because he feels that if he doesn’t, it will be used as a platform by the West to threaten Russia.

During my time working on Nato enlargement in the 1990s, we bent over backwards to make sure the Russians understood an enlarged alliance would bring stability to a Europe emerging from the Cold War. We were building a Europe “whole, free and at peace”.

Western leaders met with the Russians regularly and brought them close to Nato. They had an ambassador to Nato. We had a Nato information office in Moscow. We met regularly in the Nato-Russia Council. We did everything we could to make sure that the Russians understood from the earliest days that Nato was not a threat to them, including by incorporating Russian forces in the Nato mission to end the Balkan Wars.

Frankly, Putin has created a narrative of post-Cold War history to justify his actions such as invading Georgia and Ukraine. He was looking for grievances and he nursed them to the point where he could justify rebuilding what was left of the Soviet Union.

I’m not sure there’s anything more the West could have done to forestall this.

Perhaps one mistake is that after his invasion of Georgia in 2008, we should have been shaken from our slumbers and begun taking him a lot more seriously. The US and our older allies underestimated Putin’s paranoia and determination to right his perceived wrongs of Russian history.

After 9/11 there was a “benign neglect” of Russia as we focused on counter-terrorism and wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. During the last 10 years, the rise of China occupied Washington as well.

But Putin was biding his time. He had to rebuild his military. He had to wait for a time when leadership was distracted in the US and also in Europe. He’s a patient person.

If he does invade Ukraine in a big way, with all the horror that comes with modern warfare, I think we’ll all be shocked by the brutality of it. We certainly thought we left those days behind in the last century.

I’m just sorry that the people of Ukraine, the people of Europe and the whole transatlantic community are likely going to have to witness tragic events in the coming weeks.

After Putin’s speech, there doesn’t appear to be any way around it.

The invasion has already started and it’s doubtful we’re going to be able to stop it now.

Jim Townsend is an adjunct senior fellow at the Centre for a New American Security and former deputy assistant secretary of defence for European and Nato policy at the Pentagon