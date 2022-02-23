| 7.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Sanctions by the West just won’t work – watch as a patient Putin shrugs off economic retribution

Jim Townsend

Security analyst Jim Townsend, ex-Pentagon Expand
Russian president Vladimir Putin speaks during a news conference in Moscow. Photo: Mikhail Klimentyev/Sputnik/AP Expand

Close

Security analyst Jim Townsend, ex-Pentagon

Security analyst Jim Townsend, ex-Pentagon

Russian president Vladimir Putin speaks during a news conference in Moscow. Photo: Mikhail Klimentyev/Sputnik/AP

Russian president Vladimir Putin speaks during a news conference in Moscow. Photo: Mikhail Klimentyev/Sputnik/AP

/

Security analyst Jim Townsend, ex-Pentagon

The West has always been sincere about avoiding war with Russia and actually confronting the problems both sides have with the state of European security.

But it holds its core values –such as sovereignty and each nation’s right to choose its alliances without a Russian veto – very tightly.

More On Ukraine

Most Watched

Privacy