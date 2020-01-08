Sanchez wins narrow vote to form Spain's first coalition since Franco

Spain's Socialist leader, Pedro Sanchez, scraped through a confidence vote yesterday with hard-fought support from smaller parties, allowing him to form a new leftist coalition government and end almost a year of political limbo.

Mr Sanchez's cliffhanger victory by just two votes in parliament was the slimmest for a prime minister candidate in decades. The left-wing Unidas Podemos party will be a junior partner in the coalition.

Mr Sanchez needed the votes or abstention promise of an array of smaller parties to win the ballot. His supporters erupted into a standing ovation when the result was announced in the Chamber of Deputies.

The hair-line margin of victory has raised doubts about how long the coalition government will last, as its policies require regular parliamentary approval. A government term is normally four years. Arrayed against Mr Sanchez's administration will be three main right-of-centre parties.

