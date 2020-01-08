Sanchez wins narrow vote to form Spain's first coalition since Franco
Spain's Socialist leader, Pedro Sanchez, scraped through a confidence vote yesterday with hard-fought support from smaller parties, allowing him to form a new leftist coalition government and end almost a year of political limbo.
Mr Sanchez's cliffhanger victory by just two votes in parliament was the slimmest for a prime minister candidate in decades. The left-wing Unidas Podemos party will be a junior partner in the coalition.
Mr Sanchez needed the votes or abstention promise of an array of smaller parties to win the ballot. His supporters erupted into a standing ovation when the result was announced in the Chamber of Deputies.
The hair-line margin of victory has raised doubts about how long the coalition government will last, as its policies require regular parliamentary approval. A government term is normally four years. Arrayed against Mr Sanchez's administration will be three main right-of-centre parties.
It will be Spain's first coalition government since the country returned to democracy in 1978, three years after the death of dictator General Francisco Franco.
"A progressive coalition is going to govern because that is what Spaniards decided," Mr Sanchez said before the vote.
Mr Sanchez has been caretaker prime minister since early last year. He is expected to be sworn in today.
His Socialists won two consecutive general elections in 2019, but both times they failed to capture a parliamentary majority. In weeks of negotiations since the last election in November, Mr Sanchez mustered enough support - or promises to abstain - from a handful of small regional parties to take power.
He has been widely criticised for the deal he clinched with the regional Catalan ERC party for it to abstain in yesterday's vote. ERC, which holds 13 seats, is one of several groups that want Catalonia's independence from Spain.
Andrew Dowling, an expert on Spanish contemporary politics at Cardiff University, said Mr Sanchez attained power through "a very fragile agreement" with other parties and will now be "subject to intense political pressure" by his right-of-centre political opponents.
"They're not going to give any quarter to this new government [which has] a very, very fragile majority. They are going to use all means necessary to prevent this government passing legislation," Mr Dowling said.
Irish Independent