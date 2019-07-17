Salvini plots 'eviction' of European Travellers

The ministry said the aim was to have a clear outline of how many illegal camps there are in Italy and where they are located, to "draw up an eviction plan".

The head of the far-Right League has taken a tough stance against illegal immigration. It has been his top priority since he became deputy leader of the coalition with the populist Five Star Movement.

Roma, Sinti and Caminanti are traditionally nomadic ethnic groups. According to the Council of Europe, there are between 120,000 and 180,000 Roma, Sinti and Caminanti in Italy. Many have regular residents' permits or have acquired Italian citizenship.

Hundreds of policemen in riot gear this week evicted people living in an abandoned school on the outskirts of Rome, occupied mainly by migrants.

