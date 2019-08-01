News Europe

Salvini in deep water after police jet ski used for son's pleasure ride

 

‘Mistake’: Matteo Salvini apologised for son’s jaunt. Photo: Reuters/Remo Casilli/File Photo
Nick Squires

Matteo Salvini loves hobnobbing with the forces of law and order, but Italy's deputy prime minister went one step further by arranging a pleasure ride on a police jet ski for his son while on holiday.

A beach patrol officer was persuaded to give his son (15) a spin across the waves in the resort of Milano Marittima, where Mr Salvini is taking a break.

Political opponents accused him of compromising the integrity of the police.

"The Italian police have once again been embarrassed by Salvini, a minister who is arrogant and incompetent," said Paola De Micheli, a member of the Democratic Party.

Mr Salvini apologised, saying: "I made a mistake as a dad, no responsibility should be ascribed to the police." (© Daily Telegraph, London)

