Matteo Salvini loves hobnobbing with the forces of law and order, but Italy's deputy prime minister went one step further by arranging a pleasure ride on a police jet ski for his son while on holiday.

Matteo Salvini loves hobnobbing with the forces of law and order, but Italy's deputy prime minister went one step further by arranging a pleasure ride on a police jet ski for his son while on holiday.

Salvini in deep water after police jet ski used for son's pleasure ride

A beach patrol officer was persuaded to give his son (15) a spin across the waves in the resort of Milano Marittima, where Mr Salvini is taking a break.

Political opponents accused him of compromising the integrity of the police.

"The Italian police have once again been embarrassed by Salvini, a minister who is arrogant and incompetent," said Paola De Micheli, a member of the Democratic Party.

Mr Salvini apologised, saying: "I made a mistake as a dad, no responsibility should be ascribed to the police." (© Daily Telegraph, London)

Irish Independent