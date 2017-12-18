Sailor breaks world record for global trip

That is more than six days faster than the record set by fellow Frenchman Thomas Coville last year.

The organisers, tracking his journey by satellite, tweeted that the 34-year-old reached the finish line near Ouessant island off France's western coast on his trimaran called Macif before dawn yesterday.

Dozens of vessels swarmed around the boat, accompanying Mr Gabart as he waved torches. Supporters gathered to welcome him in nearby Brest, from where he departed on November 4 and whose residents have been following his travels.