'Sacked' cardinal says he did not embezzle Church funds

A powerful cardinal who was effectively sacked by Pope Francis reportedly funnelled hundreds of thousands of euro to companies and charities run by his three brothers.

Giovanni Angelo Becciu resigned suddenly and against his will on Thursday night, with the Pope taking the unusual step of stripping him of all his rights as a cardinal. That means that he will not be eligible to take part in the next conclave to elect a Pope.

One of the Vatican's most powerful figures, the cardinal had been a "nuncio" or ambassador in countries around the world and was, most recently, in charge of the department that determines who will be next made a saint.

It was widely thought that his dismissal was linked to his role in the Vatican's purchase of a multi-million pound property in Sloane Avenue in London, in which the building was bought for far more than its market value, resulting in substantial losses for the Holy See.

But according to an investigation by an Italian magazine, the real reason was the fact that Vatican investigators discovered he had funnelled large amounts of money to entities run by his brothers.

The payments represented nepotism and a conflict of interest, according to L'Espresso, the weekly magazine behind the probe.

Between 2013 and 2018, the cardinal allegedly directed €700,000 in Vatican funds to a charity in his native Sardinia that was run by one of his brothers, Tonino.

Cardinal Becciu also allegedly gave contracts for the building or restoration of churches in Angola and Cuba to a building company owned by another brother.

He also allegedly gave help to a food and beverage company run by a third, L'Espresso claimed.

Cardinal Becciu had a network of "lawyers, middlemen and offshore accounts" that had benefited his family, the weekly claimed, basing its claims on confidential financial documents.

The 72-year-old gave an extraordinary press conference in Rome yesterday in which he denied the charges.

The circumstances of his dismissal were "surreal", he said, denying that he had committed any wrongdoing.

He said he had had a "troubled" meeting with the Pope in which Francis said he "no longer had confidence in me".

The cardinal admitted sending €400,000 to support the work of a charity in Sardinia, the legal representative of which is his brother, Tonino.

"I don't think I've committed any crime," the cardinal said. He also admitted to using the services of another brother to carry out restoration work when he was ambassador in Cuba and Angola, insisting that it was hard to find reliable companies or materials.

He denied trying to enrich his family, calling the whole business "a misunderstanding". Referring to Vatican prosecutors, he said: "If they want me to clarify, I'll clarify."

"I was white in the face. Certainly it was not a good moment. It was like a bolt out of the blue," he said.

"I will never betray the Pope and am ready to give my life for him."

In a brief statement on Thursday, the Vatican said Pope Francis had accepted Cardinal Becciu's resignation as head of the department that decides who will be named a saint in the Roman Catholic Church.

According to the BBC, Cardinal Becciu was a close aide to the Pope and previously had a key job in the secretariat of state. Resignations at this level of the Vatican are extremely rare and the Holy See said little in its communique released late on Thursday. "The Holy Father accepted the resignation from the office of Prefect of the Congregation for the Causes of Saints and from the rights connected to the Cardinalate, presented by His Eminence Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu," the statement said. (© Daily Telegraph, London)

