Ryder Cup golfer is charged with sex assault

The European Tour has suspended Thorbjorn Olesen pending the investigation into his arrest and charges of being drunk on an aircraft and sexual assault.

Mr Olesen is to appear in court on August 21 on charges of sexual assault, being drunk on an aircraft and common assault, according to Metropolitan Police in London.

The European Tour said the Danish golfer has been suspended pending the outcome of his case. The tour said it would have no further comment while the legal matter proceeds.

Mr Olesen was arrested at Heathrow Airport on July 29 on his return from the World Golf Championships event in Tennessee, where he tied for 27th.

PA Sports reported that Mr Olesen's lawyer released a statement saying the 29-year-old has co-operated fully with police.

Olesen has five European Tour victories and made his Ryder Cup debut in Paris last year, where he was paired with Rory McIlroy, and beat American Jordan Spieth in the final-day singles.

