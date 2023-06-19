Ryanair says sorry to Israel for Tel Aviv ‘Palestine’ flight gaffe
Matt Drake
Ryanair boss Eddie Wilson has apologised after a flight attendant said that Tel Aviv was in Palestine, causing an angry backlash from Israeli passengers.
Latest Europe
Russian losses are at their highest level for months amid Ukraine fightback
‘Long live the Pope’ – crowd in St Peter’s Square hails Francis at his first Sunday blessing since operation
Ryanair says sorry to Israel for Tel Aviv ‘Palestine’ flight gaffe
Both sides suffer heavy casualties as Ukraine strikes back against Russia, UK assessment says
‘Silvio Berlusconi was the direct opposite of a statesman’ say Italians
Vladimir Putin carries Russia back to darkness of Stalin’s tyranny
‘Highly likely’ Russia to blame for collapse of Kakhovka dam, legal experts say
Russian missile strikes rock Kyiv as African leaders arrive for peace talks
Pope Francis discharged from hospital ‘better than before’ nine days after abdominal surgery
Huge landslide stops ‘a hair’s breadth’ from Swiss mountain village
Top Stories
Ask Allison: My partner’s kids are great but his ex has way too much say in all our lives
Meet the beautiful voice behind the Dublin car park 'ghostly' angelic singing
Gangs targeting valuable farm equipment to sell on the Russian black market
The Indo Daily: Gerard Mackin – Kinahan enforcer and one of Ireland's most violent criminals
Latest NewsMore
Bebe Rexha hit in face by mobile phone during New York gig
Triple murder suspect remanded in custody following knife and van attacks
Three-year-old boy and girl, 11, among four people found dead in flat
Michael Gove: Boris Johnson's 90-day penalty is not merited by the evidence
Politicians showing terrible failure of leadership, says Oscar winner
Girl, nine, with congenital limb difference ‘very confident’ thanks to prosthetic
Tens of thousands of renters missing out on €500 tax relief as only half sign up for Government scheme
Gareth Southgate sees a tougher test for his team at Old Trafford
On This Day in History - June 19th
Tom Parker’s widow honours Wanted singer at Father’s Day charity football match