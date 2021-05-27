Ryanair ‘hijack’ journalist broke his own rule about flying over Belarus

Sofia Sapega is currently being held in jail in Minsk

Roman Protasevich, the Belarusian journalist jailed after his plane was forced to land on Sunday, had decided to avoid flying over Belarus because of the risk of being intercepted – but let his guard down.

Mr Protasevich (26), a critic of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, is now in a Minsk jail along with his girlfriend Sofia Sapega, on charges which include organising mass riots. He faces up to 15 years in jail if convicted.

The Ryanair jet carrying them back from a Greek holiday to their homes in Lithuania was diverted to Belarus on Sunday last, after authorities there flagged what turned out to be a hoax bomb threat – and scrambled a MiG-29 fighter jet to escort the plane to Minsk.

Stsiapan Putsila, a friend and founder of the Warsaw-based anti-government Nexta news outlet, where Mr Protasevich worked for 10 months last year, said nobody could have predicted the exact nature of Sunday’s events.

But he said Mr Protasevich once discussed with him the risks of flying over his home country, and they had agreed such a move carried risk.

“It’s a real shame that Roman made this mistake, because we at some point discussed in a chat that it is not worth flying over Belarus because it is a CIS [Commonwealth of Independent States – a grouping of former Soviet states] country. It’s dangerous and they can at any moment stop a plane and force it down,” said Mr Putsila.

“But unfortunately Roman’s colleagues say he had relaxed a bit in recent times, not feeling threats.”

His father, Dzmitry, said his son’s two-week holiday to Greece had been a rare break from the intensity of his work at a different anti-government news outlet.

“It so happened that it was his first holiday in three years, he did not want to go but his friends simply forced him to go in order to rest,” he said.

Mr Protasevich travelled with his 23-year-old girlfriend Sofia. The couple had been dating for less than six months. His Greek holiday was a much-needed break after working at Nexta in Warsaw last year for eight months straight including weekends, said Mr Putsila.

When helping live-stream huge anti-government protests, Mr Protasevich was consumed by his work, he recalled, saying the team worked 24/7 and slept on mattresses on the floor.

Mr Protasevich was not yet born when Mr Lukashenko came to power in 1994. But bringing the veteran leader down became his obsession.

Franak Viacorka, an adviser to the Belarusian opposition, said Mr Protasevich had been worried he was being followed before boarding the flight for Vilnius. “Nobody took it seriously,” he said. “Come on! Athens, Greece? You’re on holiday! Who would be following you? You’re paranoid...”

Mr Protasevich, who did his first journalism aged 16, fled to Poland from Belarus in 2019 after feeling the heat from the authorities and ensured his parents relocated later too.

Footage of Mr Protasevich outside Nexta’s office last year showed him shouting in the street that he thought his country was on the brink of huge changes, which failed to materialise after a crackdown on mass protests.

In September he moved to Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania, which has become a hub for the Belarusian opposition.

