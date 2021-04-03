Rutte plots the path ahead after surviving key vote

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte attends a debate over remarks he made during talks to form a new government following the March 17 national elections, in The Hague, Netherlands, yesterday. Photo: Reuters/Piroschka van de Wouw

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte survived a no-confidence vote yesterday and indicated his intention to lead a new government, despite a self-made scandal that will complicate that effort.

The vote in the Dutch parliament was called over allegations that Mr Rutte lied about trying to sideline a political rival. Mr Rutte is now expected to continue efforts to form his fourth governing coalition after decisively winning a March 17 election.

The no-confidence motion was narrowly dismissed by a margin of 78-72 votes, and Mr Rutte’s credibility took a serious blow.

During the debate, he was accused of lying about outmanoeuvring a lawmaker who helped unearth a childcare subsidy scandal. The issue brought down the government in January, but Mr Rutte’s party still finished first in the election last month.

“I have 1.9 million voters, it would be strange to step aside,” Mr Rutte told Dutch media yesterday.

Last week, he denied that he discussed pushing Christian Democratic lawmaker Pieter Omtzigt, who exposed the scandal, out of his job. But it emerged on Thursday that Mr Rutte, of the Liberal party, mooted the idea of moving Mr Omtzigt to a less influential post.

Mr Rutte will continue as caretaker PM, but the scandal complicates his ability to cobble together a coalition. Sigrid Kaag, leader of the D66 party said “it’s not self-evident that Rutte will take the lead in the form ation process”.

