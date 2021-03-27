Russia to ignore Navalny’s wife’s plea for medical care

The Kremlin said it would ignore a call by jailed opposition politician Alexei Navalny’s wife to have her husband freed to receive urgent medical treatment and said his prison conditions could be worse.

Mr Navalny, one of President Vladimir Putin’s most prominent critics, has said that being woken up by a guard every hour during the night amounted to torture and that an appeal to be treated for acute back and leg pain had been refused in a deliberate attempt to run him down.

Yulia Navalnaya, his wife, called on Mr Putin to free her husband so he could be treated by doctors he trusted. But Mr Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said yesterday the Kremlin would be leaving her appeal without a response since such matters were handled by the federal prison service.

Asked about Mr Navalny’s allegation of torture by sleep deprivation, Mr Peskov said that Russian citizens held in foreign prisons faced much harsher situations.

“Some of them have been convicted without reason and illegally,” he said. “These various examples of discipline in prisons in other countries are often linked to much more crude and inhumane treatment,” said Mr Peskov.

Mr Navalny was jailed last month for two and a half years on charges he called politically motivated. He was arrested as he returned to Russia from Germany in January, where he had been recovering from what doctors said was a nerve agent poisoning.

Nabila Massrali, a spokeswoman for EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, said the reports of Mr Navalny’s worsening health were worrying. “Russia authorities must give @navalny access to medical care,” she tweeted.

Agnes Callamard, UN special rapporteur on summary killings whose investigation blamed Russia for last year trying to kill Mr Navalny, something it has denied, said reports of Mr Navalny’s deteriorating health were “profoundly disturbing”.

“This same Russia is now imprisoning him, arbitrarily in conditions amounting to ill treatment or worse,” she wrote on Twitter.

The European Court of Human Rights has demanded Russia release Mr Navalny. Moscow has called such appeals unacceptable interference in its internal affairs.

Mr Navalny is being held in a heightened security sector at the IK-2 prison camp in Pokrov, a town about 100km east of Moscow.

Russia’s federal prison service, the local branch in the Vladimir region where Mr Navalny is being held, and the specific prison camp where he is incarcerated did not respond to questions about the daily routine he and others face. The Federal Penitentiary Service said on Thursday that Mr Navalny’s health was stable and satisfactory.

The Kremlin said yesterday that Russian citizens held in foreign jails faced far worse conditions than Mr Navalny, who in one Instagram post dubbed his prison “our friendly concentration camp”.

Prison guards wake inmates at 6am, according to Mr Navalny, who says prisoners are played the Russian national anthem before their morning exercise routine. “Imagine the area around the barracks. Snow. Men in black prison uniforms, boots and fur hats are standing in the dark with their hands behind their back, with a loudspeaker atop a high pillar blaring: ‘Be glorious, our free Fatherland’,” Mr Navalny said in an Instagram message posted via his lawyers.

Dmitry Dyomushkin, a nationalist released from the same prison in 2019, said inmates in the heightened security sector are given two minutes to dress and another two minutes to make their beds. The last two prisoners to be fully dressed are punished, he said.

