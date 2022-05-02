Russia’s WWII May 9 ‘Victory Day’ celebrations scaled back amid troop losses

Vladimir Putin delivering his speech during the Victory Day military parade in Moscow last year. Photo: Mikhail Metzel/ Sputnik/ Kremlin Pool Photo/ via AP

Russian tanks in Red Square during the Victory Day military parade last year. Photo: Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP

Fewer soldiers and armoured vehicles will take part in the May 9 Victory Day in Moscow because the war in Ukraine has weakened the Russian military.

There will be a lower number of tanks and self-propelled artillery vehicles in the parade, which commemorates the defeat of Germany in World War II.

The absent equipment includes T-80BVM tanks, Solntsepek flame-thrower and Pantsir-S anti-aircraft systems, the Russian defence ministry said.

There will be around 130 military vehicles, compared with 191 last year.

Around 10,000 personnel will take part, compared with 12,000 last year. No foreign leaders have been invited to the event, which will celebrate the 77th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory over Adolf Hitler’s Nazis.

At the 60th anniversary, George W Bush, then US president, sat next to Vladimir Putin in Red Square.

The diversion of equipment was seized on by the Ukrainian president as evidence that the Russian army has been severely depleted by the two-month war.

“Yes, they still have missiles to strike at our territory, but this war has already weakened Russia so much that they have to plan even less military equipment for the parade in Moscow,” said Volodymyr Zelensky.

He claimed that since the start of the war on February 24, Russia has lost more than 1,000 tanks, 2,500 infantry fighting vehicles, nearly 200 planes and over 23,000 soldiers.

President Zelensky said that despite the heavy losses, Russia still had plenty of missiles and artillery with which to strike Ukrainian forces.

Victory Day will feature 33 marching columns of Russian soldiers, security agency personnel and cadets, according to the country’s defence ministry.

