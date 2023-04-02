Russia’s winter offensive has failed, say Ukrainians

Russia’s winter offensive to achieve total control over the Donbas “has failed”, 80 days since it started, according to Britain’s ministry of defence.

The temporary advantage Russia gained from mobilising 300,000 troops in the autumn has been largely squandered by Russia’s “marginal gains at the cost of tens of thousands of casualties” in the eastern region, said the UK military.

General Valery Gerasimov — Russia’s chief of general staff (CGS), who took personal command of Putin’s war on Ukraine last January — has been leading the offensive in the Donbas, which includes the town of Bakhmut, where fighting has been fierce in recent months.

“After ten years as CGS, there is a realistic possibility that Gerasimov is pushing the limits of how far Russia’s political leadership will tolerate failure,” said the UK defence ministry.

In recent weeks, Moscow has switched its focus to Avdiivka in the Donetsk region, hoping to encircle the Ukrainian troops defending it after having so far failed to capture nearby Bakhmut.

However Bakmut remains “one of the enemy’s priority targets” said a Ukrainian spokesman.

On Saturday Ukraine’s army said it had killed 162 Russians in Bakhmut over the past day.

“Over the past day, they launched 170 attacks with barrel and rocket artillery in the Bakhmut section of the front. Over 25 combat clashes took place, during which 162 occupiers were killed, 157 more were injured,” said the Ukrainian spokesman.

Meanwhile an ex-convict Wagner mercenary on leave from his frontline unit terrorised his home village in central Russia, smashed up cars and allegedly killed an old woman.

People living in Novy Burets were so scared of the rampaging Ivan Rossomakhin that they begged police to send him back to Ukraine, probably to die.

“He was walking around the village carrying a pitchfork and an axe shouting: ‘I will kill everybody!’,” Russian media quoted one woman as saying.

A grainy black and white video on social media showed the 28-year-old angrily breaking car windows. Shortly after his arrest, police said that he was also the prime suspect in a multiple stabbing murder in a nearby town.

Villagers thought they had seen the back of Rossomakhin in 2020 when he was convicted of several crimes, including one murder, and sent to prison for 14 years. But last year he signed up to fight for the Kremlin’s Wagner mercenary group.

Under the scheme, roughly 20,000 criminals — mainly hardened murderers and drug dealers — were promised freedom if they fought for six months.

These ex-convict mercenaries were mainly used as cannon fodder, and most were killed — but an estimated 5,000 have now been released back into Russian society.

“The sudden influx of violent offenders with recent and often traumatic combat experience will likely present a significant challenge for Russia’s war-time society,” said a British intelligence report.​

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Wagner chief, promised that his personal security service would help catch mercenaries who create trouble, although he also insisted that the plan to recruit from Russia’s notoriously tough prisons had been a good one and ordinary Russians should be grateful.

“These people commit far fewer crimes than before after being on the frontline — and thanks to these fighters, a bunch of your children, fathers and husbands did not die,” he said.

The plan appears to have impressed the Kremlin too. This year, it banned Wagner from recruiting any more convicts, but instead ordered the army to adopt the tactic.

Earlier a Ukrainian cleric from a church with Moscow ties appeared in a court hearing over accusations that he glorified invading Russian forces and stoked religious divisions.

The hearing was adjourned to Monday after the cleric, Metropolitan Pavlo of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC), complained of ill health.

The UOC is Ukraine’s second-largest church, though most Ukrainian Orthodox believers belong to a separate branch of the faith, the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, formed four years ago by uniting branches independent of Moscow’s authority.

Sixty-one UOC clergy have had criminal cases opened against them since the start of 2022. Some have been traded for Ukrainian POWs in prisoner swaps with Russia.