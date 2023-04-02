Russia’s winter offensive has failed, say Ukrainians

| 6.6°C Dublin

A woman grieves over a grave of a Ukrainian soldier in Bucha. More than 175 bodies were found in mass graves and torture chambers in the Kyiv suburb after the Russians were repelled

Close

George Styllis

Russia’s winter offensive to achieve total control over the Donbas “has failed”, 80 days since it started, according to Britain’s ministry of defence.

The temporary advantage Russia gained from mobilising 300,000 troops in the autumn has been largely squandered by Russia’s “marginal gains at the cost of tens of thousands of casualties” in the eastern region, said the UK military.

