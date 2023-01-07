| 8.1°C Dublin

Russia’s war on Ukraine latest: Fighting follows Moscow’s truce

William Mallard and Tomasz Janowski

Russian and Ukrainian forces exchanged artillery fire at the front line in Ukraine on Friday after Moscow said it had begun a truce that was firmly rejected by Kyiv.

The United States will provide more than $3.75 billion in military assistance to Ukraine and countries affected by the Russian invasion of its neighbour, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday.

