Russia’s top diplomat demands role for his officials in Nato talks

Russia’s top diplomat demanded yesterday that Russian defence officials be included in forthcoming talks with Nato over the security guarantees it seeks from the West.

Vladimir Putin last week signalled Russia’s willingness to sit down for talks with the US and Nato amid a worrying escalation over Ukraine that saw Russia amass about 100,000 troops near the Ukrainian border. Sergey Lavrov, Russia’s defence minister, said in a televised interview yesterday that it was waiting for Nato to respond to its conditions ahead of the talks that include involving defence officials in the discussions.

Talks with US officials are due “right after the New Year’s Eve” while Moscow waits to hear from Nato to agree on the ground rules including involving defence officials, he said.

Asked about the threat of crippling Western sanctions in case of a Russian invasion, Mr Lavrov said he viewed North Korea-style sanctions against his country as an “implausible scenario” but added that “Russia is not going to change its way of life just because the West is angry”.

Mr Lavrov dismissed previous rounds of sanctions slapped on Russia for the 2014 annexation of Crimea and stoking a separatist conflict in eastern Ukraine as something that does not bother Russia at all. “We never asked anyone to lift the sanctions from us,” he said. “We’re not going to humiliate ourselves and beg.”

Russia’s top diplomat reiterated President Putin’s claim that the West is egging on Ukraine to prove Russia militarily to “put the blame on us and slap us with more sanctions to suppress our

competitive capabilities”. The Kremlin last month spoke of an unspecified military response if the West remains deaf to its security concerns.

Moscow released a draft security agreement with Nato and the US last month that calls on them to commit to bar Ukraine and other former Soviet nations from accessing Nato and promising not to deploy any troops and weapons there.

Dmitry Peskov, a Kremlin spokesman, on Sunday described a Nato membership for Ukraine as a “matter of life and death” for Russia which views Western presence in that country as an existential threat.

In a move viewed as Moscow’s attempt to de-escalate, the Russian military said on Saturday it was withdrawing about 10,000 troops from near Ukraine. Russia’s ruble yesterday reached its five-week high against the dollar on the announcement.

