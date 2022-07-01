Russia’s sudden retreat from Snake Island gives hope for exports of Odesa grain

Satellite image shows a burning pier and buildings on the northern end of Snake Island, in the Black Sea yesterday. Photo: Maxar Technologies/AP

A paramedic helps a man wounded by Russian shelling to leave his house in Slovyansk, Donetsk region, Ukraine. Photo: AP/Efrem Lukatsky

Russian forces yesterday abandoned Ukraine’s Snake Island, ending one of the longest-running battles of the war in a victory for Kyiv that raises hopes that a blockade on critical grain exports from Odesa could be lifted.

The Russian evacuation, on the second day of the Nato summit in Madrid, followed intense Ukrainian artillery bombardments and is likely to be hailed as proof that Western-­supplied weapons can turn the war.

Moscow’s ministry of defence said its forces evacuated the island as a “goodwill gesture” to demonstrate that Russia is not impeding United Nations efforts to reopen sea lanes to Ukraine’s Black Sea ports.

“To organise humanitarian grain corridors as part of the implementation of joint agreements reached with the participation of the UN, the Russian Federation decided to leave its positions on Zmiinyi Island,” it said yesterday.

Unofficial pro-Russian Telegram channels disputed that account, saying the withdrawal was forced by shelling from Western-supplied artillery that made holding the island a “suicide” mission. Ukraine said Russian forces fled after missile attacks.

“During the night, as a result of another successful stage of the military operation with fire strikes by our missile and artillery units on the Snake Island, the opponent hurriedly evacuated the remains of the garrison with two speed boats and probably left the island,” Ukraine’s southern operations command said yesterday.

“Snake Island is covered in fire, explosions are bursting. The results of the operation are being finalised.”

The ministry of defence said Ukrainian forces would land on the island “soon”.

Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, commander of Ukraine’s armed forces, said Ukrainian-made howitzers and unspecified foreign weapons had been used to pound Russian positions on Snake Island.

Satellite images published shortly after the attack showed smoke billowing from the jetty on the north of the island, with another smouldering location inland. There were unconfirmed reports that a Russian landing vessel had struck a mine in the sea of Azov near Mariupol.

Snake Island is 42 acres of rock that was believed to be the burial place of Achilles. Russia seized it on the first day of the war, when a landing force led by the cruiser Moskva ordered the tiny garrison of border guards to surrender.

The reply – “Russian warship, f*** off” – became a popular slogan of resistance in Ukraine that has appeared on billboards, T-shirts, and a coffee brand.

It was initially reported that the border guards were killed in the subsequent bombardment but they were later released as part of a prisoner swap.

Russia wanted to hold the island to support an amphibious assault to capture Odesa. Those plans were shelved after Russia’s blitzkrieg collapsed in March, but control of the island became crucial to the war of economic attrition.

Ukraine and the West have accused Russia of deterring civilian shipping from using Ukraine’s southern ports of Odesa and Mykoliav in order to strangle millions of tons of grain exports destined for Africa and the Middle East and so spark a global food crisis.

Kyrylo Budanov, Ukraine’s defence intelligence chief, said in May that whoever controlled the island controlled “the surface, and to some extent the air, situation in southern Ukraine”.

“Whoever controls the island can block the movement of civilian vessels in all directions to the south of Ukraine.”

After Ukraine sank the Moskva in late April, the Black Sea fleet’s main air-defence and surveillance asset, a desperate air and sea battle began as Russia tried to turn the island into a radar and anti-aircraft platform.

Over the first week of May, the Ukrainian ministry of defence released surveillance videos showing drone, missile, and air strikes on the island and the Russian ships trying to reinforce it.

Documented Russian losses that week included a Strela anti-aircraft battery, two Raptor patrol boats and a supply vessel with TOR air-defence system.

However, despite the propaganda value of the videos, the Russians could not be dislodged. No matter how many boats were intercepted, they still managed to reinforce their garrison and air defence systems were replaced almost as quickly as they were destroyed.

Ukraine’s attempts to retake the island escalated earlier last month after Western weapon systems arrived.

On June 20, Russia claimed to have defeated what it called a “mad attempt to take control of Snake Island”, shooting down two Ukrainian SU-25 attack jets and 13 of 15 drones and forcing Ukraine to abandon a landing of troops.

On the same day, the Ukrainians struck three Russian-­controlled drilling platforms to the east of the island, believed to house radars and intelligence gathering equipment. Russian officials said three people were injured and seven were missing after the attack.

On Tuesday, Southern Wind, a pro-Russian military Telegram channel, said the island was being hit by all-night shelling and rocket strikes designed to exhaust the defenders’ supply of air-defence missiles and allow Ukrainian air strikes to proceed unhindered.

Ukraine has not commented in detail on which foreign weapons were deployed in the battle for Snake Island.

