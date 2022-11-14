Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov ‘hospitalised with heart condition’ at G20 summit

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov has been taken to the hospital after suffering a health problem following his arrival for the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesian authorities said.

Three Indonesian government and medical officials said the Russian diplomat was being treated on the resort island.

Two said Mr Lavrov was being treated for a heart condition.

Russia's foreign ministry said on that media reports on Mr Lavrov’s condition were “fake.”

“This, of course, is the height of fakery,” foreign ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

It comes as Bali is set to host G20 nations for a summit where president Joe Biden will meet Chinese president Xi Jinping for the first time as the leaders of the world’s two largest economies hope to reach agreement on issues from macroeconomics, to tech and Taiwan.

More to follow…