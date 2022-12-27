| 8.3°C Dublin

Russia's foreign minister accuses Ukraine and the West of seeking to destroy his country and says Kyiv must meet Moscow's demands

  • Russia's Lavrov: West and Ukraine want to destroy Russia
  • Nearly 9 million Ukrainians without electricity -Zelenskiy
  • Situation along frontline in Donbas 'painful' -Zelenskiy
  • Russia says air base targeted by Ukrainian drone
A day after President Vladimir Putin said he was open to negotiations over Ukraine, Russia's foreign minister lashed out saying Kyiv and the West sought to destroy his country and Ukraine must meet Moscow's demands or its army will.

Kyiv and its Western allies have dismissed Putin's offer to talk, with his forces battering Ukrainian towns with missiles and rockets and Moscow continuing to demand that Kyiv recognise its conquest of a fifth of the country.

