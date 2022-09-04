Russia’s farewell to Gorbachev turns into ‘silent protest’

Irina Virganskaya, daughter of former Soviet Union President Mikhail Gorbachev, says goodbye to him for the last time during funeral at Novodevichy Cemetery in Moscow, Russia September 3, 2022. Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool via REUTERS

Guards of honour stand by the coffin of former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev inside the Pillar Hall of the House of the Unions in Moscow yesterday. Photo: Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP

Mikhail Gorbachev was buried in Moscow yesterday, as thousands of people used his funeral as a “silent protest” against Vladimir Putin’s regime and invasion of Ukraine.

Mourners waited for up to an hour to file past Mr Gorbachev’s open casket in the grand Hall of Columns, near the Kremlin. So many turned up that the time set aside for visitors to pay their respects was extended by two hours.

Inside, they placed flowers in front of his wooden coffin, which was covered in a Russian tricolour, while John Williams’ melancholic music from Schindler’s List played in the background.

The large attendance was in defiance of Mr Putin, who had shunned the funeral, claiming that he was too busy to attend and denying it the status of a state occasion.

One anti-war Muscovite said that as Russia became more authoritarian under Mr Putin, Mr Gorbachev had become a symbol of its citizens’ lost freedoms. “Because of Gorbachev I could have my own thoughts and options,” she said by telephone. “I appreciate him for giving us some free years in Russia.”

Mr Gorbachev died on Tuesday aged 91. He is lauded in the West for ending the Cold War and won the 1990 Nobel Peace Prize, but is generally loathed in Russia for presiding over the collapse of the Soviet Union that brought about a decade of steep economic decline.

Mr Putin has called the collapse of the country in 1991 a “catastrophe” and refused to give Mr Gorbachev the usual honours afforded to former Russian leaders, such as a national day of mourning and state funeral.

Mr Gorbachev took over as leader in 1985 after years of economic and political drift. He wanted to maintain the Soviet Union but thought some freedoms needed to be introduced. He failed to save it but secured his legacy as a promoter of freedom in a country blighted by dictatorships.

In contrast, the Russian authorities now clamp down hard on dissent.

Thousands of citizens who oppose the Kremlin have fled abroad and all opposition leaders have been arrested.

Andrey Zubov, a historian who knew Mr Gorbachev, said that although the Kremlin’s propaganda had dissuaded thousands of Russians from attending, people were still using the funeral as a “silent protest” against Mr Putin. “Thousands of people have come to honour a person who gave us our freedom,” he said. Mourners filing past Mr Gorbachev’s body avoided mentioning the war or criticising Mr Putin directly, but there was clearly low-key anti-war sentiment among the crowd.

“I want to thank him for my childhood of freedom, which we don’t have today,” said Ilya, a financial services worker in his early 30s. “We need such politicians to settle the situation in the world when it’s on the verge of World War Three,” said Yulia Prividennaya.

Two guards in full ceremonial uniform stood to attention on either side of Mr Gorbachev’s casket, which was displayed in the same hall that the body of the Soviet dictator Josef Stalin was laid in 1953. Goose-stepping guards fired shots into the air and a small band played the Russian anthem, which uses the same melody as the Soviet anthem.

Viktor Orban, Hungary’s prime minister, flew to Moscow for the funeral and was the most high-profile foreign dignitary present. The US, British and German ambassadors also attended.

“Many things were needed for central Europe to get rid of Communism peacefully, without loss of life or bloodshed. One of them was Mikhail Gorbachev,” Mr Orban wrote on Facebook.

Upon entering the chandeliered hall, mourners were greeted by a large photo of Mr Gorbachev standing with a broad smile, a reminder of the cheerful vigour he brought to the Soviet leadership after a series of dour, ailing predecessors. Later in the day, Mr Gorbachev’s body was buried next to that of his beloved wife, Raisa, in Novodevichy cemetery, where many prominent Russians lie, including the post-Soviet country’s first president, Boris Yeltsin. Raisa died of leukaemia in 1999.

The procession that carried the coffin into the cemetery was led by Dmitry Muratov, editor of the Novaya Gazeta newspaper, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate. Mr Gorbachev used funds from his own Nobel prize to help start the paper. It was Russia’s last major Kremlin-critical news outlet before it suspended operations in March.

Despite all the pomp, the decision not to declare a state funeral allowed Mr Putin not to attend or invite foreign leaders. Instead, on Thursday he laid flowers at Mr Gorbachev’s coffin at the Moscow hospital where he died.

Mr Putin has repeatedly blamed Mr Gorbachev for failing to secure written commitments from the West that would have ruled out Nato’s eastward expansion.

Mr Gorbachev supported Mr Putin’s invasion of Georgia in 2008 and annexation of Crimea in 2014, but in an interview this week, Pavel Palazhchenko, his former aide, said he had disagreed with the invasion of Ukraine. “It crushed him emotionally and psychologically.”

