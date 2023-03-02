| 5.8°C Dublin

Russia’s attack is bogged in the mud of battlefield as Ukraine thaws

Frozen battlefields and snow-covered forests have turned into quagmires as temperatures rise

A Ukrainian serviceman in position yesterday outside the frontline town of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region amid Russia's attack on Ukraine. Photo: Oleksandr Ratushniak/Reuters Expand

A Ukrainian serviceman in position yesterday outside the frontline town of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region amid Russia's attack on Ukraine. Photo: Oleksandr Ratushniak/Reuters

Joe Barnes

Russia’s offensive is getting bogged down in the mud as the spring thaw comes early to Ukraine.

Frozen battlefields and snow-covered forests have transformed into quagmires in the suddenly warmer weather.

