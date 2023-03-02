Russia’s attack is bogged in the mud of battlefield as Ukraine thaws

Russia’s offensive is getting bogged down in the mud as the spring thaw comes early to Ukraine.

Frozen battlefields and snow-covered forests have transformed into quagmires in the suddenly warmer weather.

Roads have turned into rivers and carefully cut trenches are now knee-deep in sludge around the Donetsk city of Bakhmut.

The conditions, a nightmare for most, will benefit Ukrainian troops huddled in their trenches defending the salt-mining town, the scene of some of the fiercest fighting.

Russian forces relying on rapid movement for advances are getting stuck.

“Both sides stay in their positions because, as you see, spring means mud. Thus, it is impossible to move forward,” Mykola, a commander of a front-line rocket launcher battery, said.

Moscow’s forces, aided by Wagner Group mercenaries, are attempting to encircle the remaining Ukrainians in Bakhmut to force them to pull out.

Disregarding heavy losses in a grinding battle, the Russians have inched forwards across a devastated, shell-scarred landscape towards Kyiv’s defensive lines for more than six months.

Despite finding the battle “more and more difficult”, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine has refused to surrender the city.

Buoyed by Russian casualty rates, sometimes close to 1,000 men in a single week, there is talk from Ukrainian military officials about bolstering their forces.

The spring thaw, which has a history of ruining plans by armies to attack across Ukraine, may have opened a month-long window for Kyiv to cement its position there.

The muddy season – known in Russia as “rasputitsa” and nicknamed “General Mud” – plagued the advance of Hitler’s Panzers on Moscow in 1941, and is often credited for saving the Soviet capital from German occupation.

“The early part of the spring and thwarting ground will make life more difficult for Russian attacks, as heavy mud will slow them,” said Col Hamish de Bretton-Gordon, former commander of Britain’s 1st Royal Tank Regiment.

In a wave of attacks on the coal-mining town, Moscow has resorted to sending troops, often convicts recruited by Wagner or unfortunate conscripts, stumbling through no-man’s land towards Ukrainian trenches.

“Attacking Bakhmut in the mud will lead to more carnage for the Russians,” said Col de Bretton-Gordon.

Russian armour is expected to suffer a similar fate elsewhere. While unlike narrow-tracked Panzers of 80 years ago, Moscow’s tanks are susceptible to boggy ground because of their low ground clearance.

More than a year ago, US intelligence reported that Vladimir Putin even delayed his initial invasion plans to wait for the ground to freeze.

Western tanks, built much higher from the ground, could give Ukraine the advantage.

The change in weather also presents Kyiv’s forces with other chances to gain an upper hand. Clearer skies might enable Moscow to deploy its superior air power, but it will also make it more vulnerable to Ukraine’s ever-growing air defences. The mud should dry out and become packed hard as German-made Leopard and British Challenger tanks reach the battlefield, expected to arrive at the end of the month.

Supported by a host of infantry fighting vehicles donated by its Western allies, Ukraine will be able to mount an Blitzkrieg-like ground offensive.

Night vision systems will allow Kyiv to launch night-time attacks, another advantage over their Russian enemy.

“It is likely that Ukrainian armoured strikes will look to bypass Russian positions and get behind them, rather than full frontal assaults to slug it out, which is the best the poorly trained Russian troops appear to be able to do,” Col de Bretton-Gordon added.