Russia's 'alternative' games

A number of Russian athletes had been camped in a hotel close to the Olympic Village this week while waiting for the Court of Arbitration for Sport to rule on whether to overturn bans that were imposed by the International Olympic Committee.

The 45-strong group had all been barred from competing due to their alleged links to doping, but appealed the ruling in an attempt to join the 168 Russians who have already been cleared to take part in the Pyeongchang Games as part of a team called 'Olympic Athletes from Russia'.

With the appeal unsuccessful, Vitaly Mutko, Russia's deputy prime minister, confirmed plans to organise an alternative sports tournament for those athletes unable to compete at the Winter Olympics.