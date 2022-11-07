Russia’s air power could overwhelm Ukraine if West does not ‘urgently bolster’ its air defence capacity, military top brass warns

Rescuers work at the site of a Russian military strike, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine yesterday. Photo: Reuters

Russia could overwhelm Ukraine with air power if the West does not supply defence systems and fighter jets, top military analysts warned yesterday.

The West must “urgently bolster” Ukrainian air-defence capacity, including the supply of US F-16 and F-18 planes and Swedish Gripen aircraft.

Russian pilots have been cautious during the war, so a small number of western fighters could potentially have a major deterrent effect, the report said

A paper by the Royal United Services Institute said western military aid is focused mainly on the ground as Ukraine has been successful in holding back Russia’s air force.

However, “there is a real danger this success leads to western complacency about the threat [Russian air power] can still pose to Ukrainian forces, infrastructure and cities”.

Justin Bronk, the report’s lead author, told The Daily Telegraph F-16, F-18 and Gripens could offer Ukrainian fighter pilots “far superior radar performance and the ability to use far longer-ranged and more capable western air-to-air missiles” compared with the Soviet-made Su-27 and Mig-29 that Ukraine is currently operating.

Russian fighters have frequently been able to launch radar-homing air-to-air missiles at Ukrainian fighters from more than 96.5km away.

In the first weeks of the war, the deeply unequal radar and missile performance, as well as being tactically outnumbered by up to 15:2 in some cases, forced Ukrainian pilots to fly extremely low to survive and fire their own weapons.

Aggressive Ukrainian tactics and skilful flying in the first days of the war led to several likely kills against Russian aircraft, the report says, although many Ukrainian fighters were shot down or damaged in the process.

Unable to accurately hit Ukrainian military units, the Russian air force defaulted to bombarding besieged cities as it had in Syria.

In March, however, Russian surface-to-air missile defence systems became much better co-ordinated.

Mr Bronk said: “Ukraine needs both advanced air defence systems like [the US-Norwegian] NASAMS and [German] IRIS-T to protect cities and infrastructure against cruise missiles, but also a lot of cheaper [shoulder-launched] missiles and radar-guided anti-aircraft guns”.

In its latest estimate of Moscow’s combat aircraft losses, Ukrainian authorities say they have destroyed 277 Russian jets and 260 helicopters.

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2022]