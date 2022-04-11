‘Russians were looting, killing people – the whole town is a crime scene’

As a cold rain began falling on the hallowed ground of the Bucha churchyard yesterday, Ruslan Kravchenko ordered his gravediggers back into the trench to resume their most unholy exhumation.

The hazmat-suited workers, one wearing a respirator, dug quickly with shovels before leaning down to grab the day’s first corpse by the lapels of a blue coat, hauling until the sticky earth released its grip and the man’s torso came lurching to a sitting position.

Wearing a vest emblazoned with “war crimes prosecutor”, Mr Kravchenko stood out of the rain under a white awning with a knot of policemen holding clipboards and a camcorder, carefully recording the scene.

“So far we’ve removed the bodies of 21 civilians,” Mr Kravchenko said of the previous two days’ work. “Some of the bodies had signs of torture, some had broken bones, some had their legs tied together.”

Since Russian forces withdrew from towns around the Ukrainian capital last weekend, Ukrainian war crimes investigators have been working rapidly to document evidence of war crimes committed during the month-long occupation.

The scale of the job is enormous, as they work in districts described by residents as crime scenes, with the totality of atrocities unlikely to ever be fully documented.

More than 1,200 civilians have been killed around the capital, with Ukrainian officials accusing Russia of murdering many of them.

In Bucha, a suburb of 35,000 residents, where reports of Russian war crimes are concentrated, investigators from the local prosecutor’s office spent the week collecting testimony from residents and eyewitnesses – and the bodies that were left strewn across the streets by the dozen.

Independent investigators say preliminary findings from Bucha suggest a widespread pattern of abuse.

Richard Weir, a Human Rights Watch researcher, said that he had visited four separate sites where Russian troops were positioned in Bucha and collected evidence of possible war crimes at each.

“Everywhere there were static Russian positions, there were dead bodies,” he said.

The mounting evidence of war crimes is adding force to calls for further sanctions on Russia.

Women and children are among the dead. In the same grounds as the mass grave at the Church of St Andrew and Pyervozvannoho All Saints is a separate grave of a mother and two sons. On a crude wooden cross adorned with a green scarf is inscribed: Margarita Chikmariov (34); Matviy (10); Clim (4).

That death toll may continue to rise as more bodies are recovered.

Yesterday, Bucha police removed the body of a man buried in a shallow grave near a kindergarten, according to local resident Vladyslava Liubarets.

“The whole town now is a crime scene,” she said, as she sheltered from the rain under a wooden gazebo in the kindergarten’s playground. “Wherever Russian soldiers went they were committing crimes.

“They went around breaking doors, looting, killing people; wherever you look, it’s just a huge crime scene.

“Sometimes they would see a man walking and stop him to steal the shoes off his feet.”

Beyond murder and marauding, Russian soldiers have also been accused of sexual violence.

Withdrawing troops also left hundreds of explosive devices, booby-trapping homes, cars and even bodies.

On one road outside Kyiv, a black SUV with shot-out tyres and windows had not yet been cleared yesterday.

Encircled in red and white warning tape, red spray painting on the side of the vehicle warned that it had been mined.

By the weekend, Bucha investigators had turned their attention to the mass grave in the church grounds, which was dug during the occupation to temporarily inter some of the bodies of civilians gathered from Bucha homes and streets.

Of the first 21 bodies removed, all had died violent deaths. “Nineteen had gunshot or shrapnel wounds, two were largely obliterated by whatever hit them,” Mr Kravchenko said. He estimated another 60 to 70 bodies remained in the grave.

Investigators have an approximate idea of their identities and where they came from, Mr Kravchenko said, based on gathered testimony and information from municipal workers about where they had gathered bodies.

Earlier in the weekend, desperate residents had gathered at the grave site in the hopes of identifying a missing loved one as the bodies were prised from the earth wrapped in black body bags.

But by yesterday, Mr Kravchenko said they had directed those searching for missing relatives to go to the forensics laboratory where bodies were sent for final identification and autopsy before being released for burial. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)