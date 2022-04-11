| 8.6°C Dublin

‘Russians were looting, killing people – the whole town is a crime scene’

Oleg (56) mourns for his mother Inna (86), killed during in Bucha on the outskirts of Kyiv. Photo: Rodrigo Abd/AP Expand

Campbell MacDiarmid

As a cold rain began falling on the hallowed ground of the Bucha churchyard yesterday, Ruslan Kravchenko ordered his gravediggers back into the trench to resume their most unholy exhumation.

The hazmat-suited workers, one wearing a respirator, dug quickly with shovels before leaning down to grab the day’s first corpse by the lapels of a blue coat, hauling until the sticky earth released its grip and the man’s torso came lurching to a sitting position.

