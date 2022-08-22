Russians vow to strike after daughter of Putin ally dies from car bomb

Darya Dugina has supported the Kremlin line on Ukraine in her work. Photo: Via Reuters

Kremlin-linked officials have vowed to strike Ukraine as Russia blamed Kyiv for a car bomb attack in Moscow that killed the daughter of a prominent Putin adviser, the first attack in the Russian capital since the start of the war .

Ukrainian officials denied they had any links to the murder of Darya Dugina but have still warned of increased Russian attacks around Ukraine’s Independence Day on Wednesday, which also marks six months since the start of the war.

“We should be aware that this week Russia may try to do something particularly nasty, something particularly cruel. Such is our enemy,” Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address.

Ukraine’s southern military command said it had seen several new Russian missile-carrying warships arrive in the Black Sea in the past week.

The city authorities in Kharkiv, in northern Ukraine, ordered a 36-hour curfew and in Kyiv mass gatherings have been banned.

Ms Dugina was killed as she drove back to central Moscow in a Toyota Land Cruiser from a literary and arts festival on the outskirts of the capital where her father, the prominent ultra-nationalist philosopher Alexander Dugin, had been speaking.

It is likely that Mr Dugin, who has been called “Putin’s brain” and has been close to the Kremlin, was the intended target. He was supposed to drive into Moscow with his daughter but decided at the last minute to travel back in another car.

A video shot immediately after the bomb had exploded showed Mr Dugin holding his hands to his head in shock as he stares at the burning wreck.

Russian investigators said that 29-year-old Ms Dugina had died immediately “from an explosive device which had been placed under the bottom of the car on the driver’s side”.

Ms Dugina was a pro-Kremlin journalist who had come to prominence since the invasion of Ukraine. She had reported from Mariupol in southern Ukraine where Ukrainian soldiers in the city’s steelworks had fought off Russian attacks for weeks, and was also a regular on Russian government-organised trips to rebel-held Donbas in east Ukraine.

Last month, the British government sanctioned Ms Dugina because she “is a frequent and high-profile contributor of disinformation in relation to Ukraine”.

Ms Dugina was also a vocal supporter of her father, who is perhaps the most prominent ultra-nationalist thinker in Russia. He advocates the Kremlin’s rule over a greater Eurasian state and has called for the destruction of Ukraine.

Echoing her father’s aggressive tones during her appearances on Russian state TV, Ms Dugina also regularly advocated the destruction of Ukraine.

“We started this special operation very delicately and carefully, but we need to be tougher and less forgiving. We need to create more tribunals that will investigate the crimes of these sub-humans,” she said on one occasion.

The Kremlin has not commented on the attack, but even before Russian investigators could finish picking through the debris from the car bomb, Kremlin-linked propagandists were throwing accusations at Ukraine.

Margarita Simonyan, one of Putin’s favourite pro-war television pundits, said missile strikes should target Ukraine’s “decision-making centres”. Tsargrad TV, the Russian Orthodox and nationalist TV network where Mr Dugin is the editor and Ms Dugina had been a commentator, said that “Kyiv should shake” from missiles strikes.

But in Kyiv, the Ukrainian government denied that it had anything to do with Ms Dugina’s murder. “We are not a criminal state, like the Russian Federation, and moreover we are not a terrorist state,” said Mykhailo Podolyak, a senior presidential adviser. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

