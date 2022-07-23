Russians using ‘inaccurate’ air defence missiles for ground targets in Ukraine

Russia is using air defence systems to attack ground targets in Ukraine even though they are less accurate, according to British intelligence.

The Ministry of Defence said in its latest intelligence update on Ukraine that the invading forces had increased their use of air defence missiles in a secondary ground attack mode “because of critical shortages of dedicated ground-attack missiles”.

Its claims echoed those made by Vitaly Kim, the governor of Mykolaiv, who said on Thursday that Russian forces had used seven air defence missiles to strike targets in his region.

He has previously accused the Russians of firing S-300 missiles for ground attacks. “They put GPS on them to shoot at the ground, it is not accurate because of this,” Mr Kim said on July 8.

Though primarily an air defence system, the S-300 also has surface-to-surface capabilities that Russia has demonstrated during exercises. However, the MoD said the air defence system had inherent limitations when used to attack ground targets.

“These weapons have relatively small warheads designed to destroy aircraft. They could pose a significant threat against troops in the open and light buildings but are unlikely to penetrate hardened structures,” it said.

Used in such a way they posed a danger to non-combatants, it continued. “There is a high chance of these weapons missing their intended targets and causing civilian casualties because the missiles are not optimised for this role, and their crews will have [had] little training for such missions.”

Meanwhile, Russia’s defence ministry said in a daily briefing yesterday that between July 5 and July 20 its forces had destroyed four US-supplied high mobility artillery rocket systems (Himars) in Ukraine.

Kyiv rejected Moscow’s claim - which could not be independently verified - calling them “fakes” designed to undermine the West’s support for Ukraine.

Ukraine has hailed the arrival of the eight Himars as a potential game-changer as it calls for military support to fend off the Russian invasion, now entering its sixth month.

With weapons stockpiles running low in some Western countries, Germany has been accused of letting down its Nato allies over a failure to back-fill tanks sent to Ukraine.

Soon after Russia invaded in February, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia and Greece began seeking deals with Germany to replace Soviet-era tanks being sent to Kyiv. But five months later, none has been completed.

Roderich Kiesewetter, an opposition Christian Democratic Union politician and former Bundeswehr officer, said on Thursday that the government’s offer to supply Poland – which sent 240 T-72 tanks to Ukraine – with just 20 Leopard 2 tanks over a period of several years was “outrageous”.

The deal “breaks all trust”, while Germany’s allies in central and eastern Europe “receive too little and too late,” he told public broadcaster ARD.

