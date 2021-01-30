Russians to brave bitter cold again in support of Navalny

Arrest: Police detain a man during a protest against the jailing of Alexei Navalny in St Petersburg last Saturday. Photo: Dmitri Lovetsky/ AP

It will be around minus 40 degrees Celsius tomorrow as Russians in Yakutsk, one of the world’s coldest cities, join nationwide protests against the jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

“You always have to dress in a sort of spacesuit,” said Niurgun Semenov (26). “It’s extreme.”

Eastern Siberia’s Yakutsk, a city of more than 300,000 people, was the scene of a small opposition street rally last Saturday as around 150 people paced up and down for warmth in a white, glacial haze. Police detained around 30 people.

It was one of dozens of rallies that involved tens of thousands of people across Russia calling on the Kremlin to release Mr Navalny from jail.

Police said the rallies were illegal and detained more than 4,000 people, according to a monitoring group. The police have not given an official number.

Mr Navalny’s allies plan to stage a new round of protests in more than 80 cities tomorrow, including in Yakutsk.

Protesters wrapped themselves up in layers of thermal clothing and wore traditional fur boots known as unty, breathing through their scarves so as not to lose body heat, Mr Semenov said.

He said he was shocked by Mr Navalny’s treatment, and that his return to Russia despite the threat of arrest had become an inspiration.

Sulustaana Myraan, a former lawmaker in the regional legislature, was among those detained last weekend.

Ms Myraan, who resigned as a lawmaker last year to protest against reforms allowing Vladimir Putin to potentially extend his rule until 2036, said she had not yet decided whether to protest again so soon after her detention.

