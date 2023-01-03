Russians suffer heavy casualties as missiles hit school housing soldiers

A Ukrainian Himars attack in Russia-held eastern Ukraine flattened a former school holding several hundred recently mobilised Russian soldiers.

Estimates suggest the New Year’s Eve attack on the barracks could be Russia’s single biggest loss of life since the start of the invasion last February.

Ukraine estimated the death toll at “about 400”, with some pro-Russian separatists in the region agreeing “hundreds” had died.

The Kremlin, in a rare admission, said 63 men had been killed, outweighing the official death toll from the sinking of the flagship Moskva.

The Ukrainian military yesterday mocked Russia over the attack in Makiivka, a suburb of Donetsk, attributing it to “smoking in inappropriate places”.

A video from the Ukrainian army showed what was once a huge building reduced to rubble, with just one two-storey wall left standing among the smouldering debris.

Daniil Bezsonov, a separatist official in Donetsk, confirmed that the school in Makiivka came under attack from Ukraine’s Himars multiple-rocket system, the powerful US-made precision missile that has changed the course of the war.

Shortly before they reported the death toll, the Ukrainian military posted a video online, captioned “Surprise”, showing a Himars system launching in the dark.

Russia’s ultra-nationalist politicians and staunch war supporters yesterday spoke of a “tragedy in Makiivka” and blamed the Russian military for being careless.

They said Russia was inviting large casualties by housing so many soldiers in one place so close to the front line. Officials in Russia-controlled Donetsk blamed the Russian victims for giving away their location.

They said the Ukrainian army had been able to detect an unusual “activity of the mobile network and location of the subscribers”.

Ukrainian media reported that the school housed almost 300 soldiers, most of them mobilised men from one Russian region who were doing their training.

Igor Girkin, a retired Russian official and former Ukrainian separatist commander who has been increasingly critical of the Kremlin’s handling of the war, accused the Russian military of negligence.

The entire building reportedly collapsed after ammunition stored inside was detonated. Armoured vehicles parked nearby were also destroyed.

The number of casualties is “in the several hundreds”, Mr Girkin said on Telegram, adding that a great number were missing as they were trapped under the debris.

He said he received repeated complaints that Russian troops in eastern Ukraine can be under a deadly attack “at any moment” as they were stationed close to the front line and well within the range of the Himars.

Andrei Medvedev, a pro-Kremlin Moscow lawmaker with links to the Donetsk separatists, said yesterday the decision to house troops “in a house rather than in a well-hidden place is direct help for the enemy”.

More than 24 hours after the missiles landed, Russia’s defence ministry finally acknowledged the attack, saying that four Himars rockets “hit a temporary facility for Russian troops” killing 63 men.

The count is likely to be a significant underestimation. Officials in Russian records say the sinking of the Moskva killed 17 to 37 naval officers, but independent estimates go far higher.

In Ukraine, authorities reported new Russian drone attacks over the capital Kyiv and regions in the centre and south of the country.

The Ukrainian army said, however, that the country’s air defence has shot down every single Russian drone launched since December 30.

In Kyiv, all of the 40 drones launched by Russia in the early hours yesterday were shot down, according to Mayor Vitali Klitschko, but their debris fell down on power lines, causing more blackouts.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russia’s efforts would prove useless.

“Drones, missiles, everything else will not help them,” he said of the Russians. “Because we stand united. They are united only by fear.”

Ukraine’s air defence systems worked through the night to bring down incoming drones and to warn communities of the approaching danger.

Kyiv Governor Oleksiy Kuleba said: “Russians launched several waves of Shahed drones. Targeting critical infrastructure facilities. Air defence is at work.”