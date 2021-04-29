Russians slow to take up vaccines as Kremlin fears rising wave of Covid infection

Vladimir Putin rejected a second lockdown last year in favour of prioritising the Russian economy

Facing a rising wave of Covid-19 infections and a vaccination rate that isn’t keeping up, the Kremlin is trying to contain the epidemic without alarming Russians. Even insiders worry the tactic won’t succeed.

Unofficial government statistics show the third wave has already begun, according to two officials with knowledge of the situation, who asked not to be identified in order to speak candidly.

Months of upbeat assessments from the Kremlin that the situation is under control have depressed demand for vaccines, as much of the population no longer fears the virus, the officials said.

But still Russia’s leaders try to put a brave face on their ­situation.

“Of course, we expect demand for the vaccines will grow,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call yesterday, adding that data shows there currently isn’t a third wave.

“There is an upswing – but this is not a wave, rather a gradual little rise,” Vadim Pokrovsky, head of the Russian healthcare watchdog’s epidemiology institute, told the Govorit Moskva radio ­station yesterday.

Moscow’s seven-day average of new infections is at its highest since January and it is adding cases at a fast rate.

The national total has stalled at around 9,000 new daily cases, down from nearly 30,000 in December.

Russia is publicly projecting confidence over its handling of the pandemic after president Vladimir Putin rejected a second lockdown in favour of prioritising the economy after infections surged last year.

While the economy is rebounding, it has come at the cost of one of the world’s highest death tolls.

The government continues to reject new domestic restrictions, though it recently barred travel to some popular tourist destinations to reduce risks from imported strains.

Last Friday Putin ordered that weekdays between Russia’s May 1 and May 9 holidays be made non-working days, after officials said it would help reduce the spread of the virus by curbing travel.



Persuading Russians to take one of three domestic vaccines is proving a harder task, amid ingrained public scepticism toward officialdom.

Moscow has resorted to offering gift cards worth 1,000 rubles (€11) to motivate people aged over 60 to get their shots.

About two-thirds of Russians say they don’t want the vaccine, said an analyst at the independent Levada Centre pollster.

“Many people say: ‘Why should I get a vaccine if the state doesn’t force me to?’”

Vaccination clinics operate at shopping centres in the capital to encourage people to get the free shots, including at the famous GUM department store on Red Square.

“There were queues only during the first few days,” said Svetlana Reshetina, an administrator at the GUM centre.

“I haven’t gotten vaccinated myself. I don’t trust it yet.”

Mr Putin has touted Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine as a world leader, though domestic uptake lags and only 8pc of the population has had a dose.

Vaccination rates are slowly improving and 12.1 million people have had a first shot of the vaccine, deputy PM Tatyana Golikova said on Tuesday.

Russia needs 69 million people with antibodies – either from vaccines or through recovery from illness – to achieve herd immunity.

Mr Putin has called for that threshold to be reached by August.

Reuters