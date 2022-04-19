Russians show captured British soldiers begging for their release

Two British citizens captured by Russian forces in Ukraine have been shown on Russian state television appealing to British prime minister Boris Johnson to exchange them for a close friend of Vladimir Putin held in Ukraine.

Shaun Pinner and Aiden Aslin, members of Ukraine’s 36th Marine brigade, asked Mr Johnson to arrange for them to be swapped for Viktor Medvedchuk in a report broadcast on Russia’s lunchtime news.

The videos were released at the same time as the SBU, Ukraine’s security service, released a video of Mr Medvedchuk appealing to Vladimir Putin to exchange him for soldiers and civilians in Mariupol.

It was not clear how freely the two men were able to speak. They spoke when prompted, and at least one of them was in handcuffs.

They were filmed separately being shown a video appeal by Oksana Marchenko, Mr Medvedchuk’s wife, addressed to Boris Johnson.

Ms Marchenko claims her husband was “illegally detained” and demands Mr Johnson pressure Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky to exchange him for the British prisoners “if you are not indifferent to the fate of your subjects”.

In the first video Andrei Rudenko, a Donetsk-based reporter with the Russian state broadcaster, VGTRK, stands over a seated Mr Pinner and says: “See this video please... what do you think about this video?” Mr Pinner replies: “Obviously I’m unaware of a lot of situations that have happened because I’ve been in Mariupol but, yes, I understand the situation very much.”

The interviewer then switches to Russian and asks Mr Pinner if he would like to address his government.

Mr Pinner says: “Yes, I’d like to appeal to the government to send me back home. I’d love to see my wife again. Hi, Mr Boris Johnson. Obviously I’m Sean Pinner. A lot has been going on the past five-six weeks I’m not fully aware of. Obviously I understand Mr Medvedchuk has been detained. And we look to exchange myself and Aiden Aslin for Mr Medvedchuk.

“Obviously I’d really appreciate your help in this matter and pushing this agenda. I’ve been treated well, fully understand the situation I’m in. We’ve been fed, watered and I say I beg on my behalf and on Aiden Aslin’s behalf in an exchange for Mr Medvedchuk.”

Mr Rudenko was then seen showing the same video to Mr Aslin. Mr Aslin says when prompted: “I think Boris needs to listen to what Oksana has said. If Boris Johnson really does care like he says he does about British citizens then he would help pressure Zelensky to do the right thing and return Viktor to his family and return us to our families.”

Mr Medvedchuk was arrested and charged with treason in May 2021. He denies the charges and maintains the arrest was politically motivated.

Mr Pinner and Mr Aslin fought with their unit in defence of Mariupol. Russian television has falsely described them as “British mercenaries”.

A Whitehall source said the British Government condemns the exploitation of prisoners of war for political purposes. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

