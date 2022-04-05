‘Russians hurled grenades in on top of civilians seeking refuge in basements’

When shells started flying towards our courtyard, everyone started hiding in the basements. We brought all of the old people and children down there.

For us, living in the basement started in the first days of the war. We dragged everything [necessary], stocked up on water, and tried to make it as suitable for human life as possible.

Nobody was allowed to go outside until March 8 or 9. It was the same day reports began to appear about civilian bodies in the streets.

To evacuate, people had to pass the Russian checkpoint to get to the Ukrainian one. I don’t know how many people got past the checkpoint.

I didn’t see anybody get shot. The ones lying on Yablonskaya died as a result of random shooting.

The ones who got away from Yablonskaya said it was hell. At one point, Russian soldiers gave their dry rations to people in a basement, and then threw a grenade into the basement. That happened.

I don’t have data about casualties from that story.

I got the feeling there were different units dispersed throughout Bucha – they all behaved differently. The city centre got lucky – there was some kind of medical unit there. They even gave their diesel fuel to the hospital. Some of them didn’t want to fight. But the ones who came in at the very beginning, when the occupation began, they were animals.

A lot of people are missing. We don’t know what happened to them.

I was friends with one girl from Lesnaya Bucha. At some point, she sent me a photo of a dead body. They buried him themselves and left him next to his identification documents.

I think the Russians chose him just because of the documents. His old ID, from 2005, said that he was an “adviser to the president”. Apparently, they noticed that phrase.

I left because I started getting word the Russian troops were searching for me. I had to get out of there. I left, and three days later, they were in our home. I wouldn’t be of much use dead. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

Kateryna Ukraintseva is a Bucha city council deputy and a volunteer for the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces

