Russians forced to fall back in the face of fierce opposition

A video posted on Twitter five days ago showing Russian helicopters being towed by army trucks through a town 40km south-east of Kherson did not make much sense at the time.

Now, it looks like that short clip may be evidence of Moscow on the retreat.

Ukraine’s army appears to be staging fightbacks in parts of the south, where the enemy, until now at least, had seemed indomitable. Russia’s grip on Kherson, the only major city it has seized so far, appears to be weakening.

Latest satellite images offer a possible explanation as those helicopters were being towed from the battlefield by Russian trucks, with the now all-too-familiar “Z” painted on them.

The images show Kherson airfield – held by Russia since the first week of March – now empty of helicopters.

A photograph from Monday depicts an airfield without any aircraft. Five days earlier, when the same satellite had passed overhead, four Russian helicopters had been visible.

Moscow had ordered the attack helicopters – identified as an Mi-28 and an Mi-25 – to be pulled out of the conflict. Here was millions of euro worth of kit being carted from the front line.

“We have seen indications that the Ukrainians are going a bit more on the offensive now,” said John Kirby, the Pentagon’s spokesman, and that was “particularly true” in southern Ukraine, including near Kherson.

Russia had captured Kherson on March 2, with the Ukrainian army having fallen back to the city of Mykolaiv, about 100km to the east.

But, a week ago, a new set of satellite images emerged of Kherson airport in which dense black smoke could be seen billowing from the ground.

The pictures captured by the space imaging company Planet Labs suggested – but not verified – that Ukraine had launched counter-strikes against the Russians occupying the airfield. At least three helicopters looked to be on fire, which probably explains why two were towed away two days later.

At the time, the Ukrainian president’s office said fighting was continuing at Kherson airport, with “powerful blasts” rocking the area.

“The Ukrainian attack itself shows the vulnerability of the position, and the Russians may have decided that it’s unwise to keep expensive aircraft parked there,” said Frederick Kagan, the director of the Critical Threats project at the American Enterprise Institute, in an email to The New York Times.

The Institute for the Study of War, a US think tank, suggested crew may also be exhausted and maintenance may not be easy for aircraft on the front line. The answer has been to withdraw expensive kit.

Kherson remains in Russian hands, however, and protests against the occupation have resulted in demonstrators being shot in the street.

A local official claims the Kremlin is trying to further embed itself in the region, with plans to require shops to switch currency and accept the rouble from next month.

“Little by little, the Kherson region is being dragged into the rouble zone,” said Serhiy Khlan, the deputy chief of the Kherson regional council, in a statement posted on Facebook.

He urged people in the region not to accept any payment in roubles, which he called “worthless paper”.

Analysts believe Russia has – for the moment – halted its aim of moving from Kherson to Mykolaiv and then to its ultimate goal in the south: Odesa, the Black Sea port with huge historical and cultural significance.

Without aerial cover provided through Kherson airport, any Russian land advances would be highly vulnerable to attack.

Around Kherson, Ukrainian forces appear to have a spring in their step, according to reporters on the ground. CNN was taken out on patrol to Posad-Pokrovske, a village between Kherson and Mykolaiv that had until last week been in Russian hands. Ukrainian troops had pushed them back, the television footage showing burnt-out Russian tanks and armoured vehicles on the road out of town, and in their place Ukrainian artillery in position to fire on the airport and other Russian positions.

Ukrainian marine Daniyel Salem, a former Lebanese soldier married to a Ukrainian, turned to the camera and declared: “Now we have a little mission: to kill the motherf***ers.”

He then laughed. This did not feel like a Ukrainian military low on morale.

Mykolaiv, another strategically important city, has also held out. It had appeared vulnerable when Kherson fell, but Ukraine troops retreated to positions around the city to launch counter-attacks.

Vitaliy Kim, the charismatic head of the Mykolaiv regional military administration, has repeatedly said in the past week that Russian forces were moving away from his city.

On Sunday, he requested help from residents in picking up the corpses of Russian soldiers left behind on the battlefield before temperatures rise above freezing. Photographs allegedly showed “hundreds” of bodies abandoned on Ukraine soil. Sources inside Mykolaiv confirmed Russian troops appeared to have been repelled. For now at least.

It is unclear whether the slow speed of Russia’s advance – now largely stalled – will regain momentum after the current pause. A lot will now depend on the West resupplying arms to Ukraine faster than Russia can bolster its logistics operation and feed its forward troops and refuel vehicles.

The Institute for the Study of War said: “Ukrainian forces likely conducted several local counter-attacks against Russian forces around Mykolaiv and north of Kherson. Russian forces did not conduct any offensives in the same area.”

The Ukrainian armed forces reported at midnight local time on Monday that its counter-attacks around Mykolaiv had pushed Russian forces out of defensive positions to unspecified “unfavourable borders”. Russia is still capable of raining down missiles on the city. Last week, a huge blast at a barracks near the centre reduced the buildings to rubble, with as many as 30 soldiers killed.

But Russian troops – after a month’s fighting – are struggling in the conditions. According to an alleged intercepted call, half of a Russian column near Mykolaiv “have frostbite on their feet”, and troops have been forced to sleep in freezing trenches because of a lack of tents.

The audio recording is purported to be of a Russian officer telling his superior their situation had become so dire that troops were forced to travel with their dead for five days.

The officer can be heard expressing confusion over whether a nearby column was wiped out by friendly fire from Russia’s Grad missiles. “Our column stayed, another went there – it was demolished, shelled by a Grad,” the officer said, according to a translation of the exchange posted online by the Ukrainian secret service.

The officer went on to recount a visit from a commander on their fourth day, who told them that the war would be over “within hours”.

Western officials said yesterday Ukrainian forces had conducted “limited” counter-attacks, resulting in the destruction of Russian equipment and the capture of personnel including a lieutenant colonel. It is thought 10,000 Russian troops have been killed so far and many thousands wounded.

But officials believe that 90pc of its invasion force is still functioning and Russia could draft troops in from its vast reserves.