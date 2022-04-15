‘Russians, do you think you can ever defeat us?’ defiant Ukrainians ask

In a stuffy Kharkiv Metro station, the tension of 50 days sheltering from Russian shelling is starting to show.

Located in a north-eastern suburb of this Ukrainian city less than 30km from the Russian border, up to 500 people are living, eating and sleeping here. They are stretched out along the platform, crowded into the subway carriages and squeezed between the turnstiles. Those who arrived last are lying on the stairs.

There hasn’t been a day without shelling since the invasion began on February 24, and local officials say Russia is significantly increasing its bombardment. Even underground the walls reverberate and the air pressure fluctuates with every thump of incoming bombardment.

For some in the station, which is not being named for security reasons, the strain has become too much.

Konstantin, a wild-haired man with saucer eyes, said he had a mental breakdown after his home was destroyed.

“For eight days I couldn’t walk, I just started eating a few days ago,” he said, sitting on a stretcher by the Metro entrance. “I had a four-room apartment, and it was all destroyed.”

Among the meagre possessions he has saved from his home are the medals of his grandfather, a Ukrainian officer who fought with the Red Army against the Nazis before being captured in Berlin.

A lawyer before the war, Konstantin pulled out his draft papers and said he would soon be fighting himself – against the Russians this time. “I’m going to war soon and I want a picture of me before I go,” he said. “Kick ass, kill them all. The Russians are coming for this city, they have no limits.

“Write this in your paper: Russians, do you think you can defeat us?”

A woman approached to ask when the war would end. She was elderly and unwashed, apparently confused. “Do you know why Russia attacked? Can you tell me when it will stop? My house burned down three times. I don’t know where to go now.”

Another pair of women became irritated at her enquiries. “Don’t speak to her, she’s crazy,” one of them said.

Their sons were away “doing what needs to be done”, the other woman said, explaining it was their duty to remain in Kharkiv.

“What kind of mother would I be if I abandoned my sons and my country right now?”

With so many people living cheek by jowl for so long, patience was wearing thin. Improvised opera and orchestra concerts on the stairs only provide so much distraction.

People must queue for meals – delivered lukewarm from soup kitchens in the city – and wait to use the stinking toilets.

The lack of showers is the hardest thing, said Lev, a 15-year-old slumped in a bean bag. “I miss having a bath.”

A typical teenager, he was engrossed in his phone, trying to shut out the world with his headphones. Most of his friends had left Kharkiv, but he was still studying remotely. “Life has become less comfortable,” he said.

On the platform, some families have erected tents and cardboard walls to offer a modicum of privacy. Dozens of dogs and cats doze next to their owners.

People strolled along the tracks into the tunnel for relief, or sat on the rails to charge their phones. A 13-year-old girl sat alone in the driver’s compartment of one carriage.

Above ground, the acrid smell of explosives hung in the air, while dark plumes of smoke rose nearby.

Ukraine’s second-largest city, with a population of 1.4 million before the war, Kharkiv has largely emptied out, leaving closed stores and deserted neighbourhoods. Missiles have destroyed government buildings, cluster bombs have been documented falling on a children’s hospital, and officials say Russia has also fired rockets dispersing delayed detonation mines.

Since the war began, officials say 490 civilians have been killed in the Kharkiv region, including 24 children. At least seven people were killed and 22 wounded in the region on Wednesday, Governor Oleh Sinegubov said in his most recent update. A two-year-old boy was among those killed in 53 Russian artillery and rocket strikes.

This week the city’s main park was shelled. Normally, families go to Maxim Gorky Central Park to feed squirrels and look at animatronic figures of Snow White and the seven dwarfs. Surveillance footage showed explosions damaging fairground rides and bringing down trees.

The north-eastern residential district of Saltivka, a vast neighbourhood of towering Soviet-era apartment blocks, has been largely destroyed. Officials said there are no military targets there.

The heavy shelling of Kharkiv does not appear to be a sign of any imminent assault on the city, and instead may be aimed at pinning down Ukrainian forces while Russia prepares to attack the Donbas region, according to one Kharkiv-based analyst.

“I can’t see how they could control Kharkiv without getting stuck here,” said Maria Avdeeva, research director at Ukrainian think tank European Expert Association. “They would need more troops here than they have now and then they wouldn’t have the troops for Donbas, which is a priority for them. So I think they will continue terrorising the city while trying to get control over the Donbas.”

Area police chief Volodymyr Tymoshko said Russian shelling of residential areas served no military purpose and was instead punitive.

“The only thing they’ve achieved with this war here in Kharkiv is a total hatred of Russia.”

