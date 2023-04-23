Russians cancel regional WWII memorial parades – but forces advance as battles rage for Bakhmut

Russian troops have seized more territory in Bakhmut, edging towards capturing the city as the war’s fiercest battle rages on.

Bakhmut has been the scene of some of the bloodiest fighting to date in Ukraine, with Vladimir Putin’s forces pummelling the city with shelling and artillery for the last seven months.

Russia’s defence ministry yesterday said its troops had captured three more districts in the western part of the city.

“The airborne troops were restraining the Ukrainian units on the flanks and supported the actions of the assault squads to capture the city,” they said.

The battle for the eastern salt-mining town has intensified in recent weeks, with Ukraine expected to launch its much-anticipated spring offensive soon.

The main parade in Red Square, which Putin will attend, is expected to go ahead

There are many red faces in Moscow this week over Russia’s bombing of one of its own cities. Seventeen apartment buildings were evacuated yesterday in a the city of Belgorod near the Ukrainian border, after an explosive device was found at the site of Russia’s own-goal.

The self-inflicted bombing on Thursday left a large crater and three people injured.

The Russian defence ministry quickly acknowledged that a weapon accidentally released by one of its own Su-34 bombers caused the explosion, adding that an investigation was underway.

Russian authorities did not say if the newly found explosive device had been dropped in Thursday’s incident, and if so, was it a remnant of or separate from the bomb that exploded.

Belgorod, located about 40km east of the Russia-Ukraine border, has faced regular drone attacks since Russia sent troops into Ukraine last year.

Russian authorities have blamed those strikes on the Ukrainian military, which refrained from directly claiming responsibility for the attacks.

Moscow is also doing some ‘house-cleaning’ closer to the Kremlin. A Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman yesterday said Moscow was expelling more than 20 German diplomats, following the exit of some Russian diplomats from Germany.

A German foreign ministry official said Berlin and Moscow had been in contact about their respective representations, with the aim of reducing Russia’s intelligence presence in Germany.

“Today’s departure of Russian embassy staff is related to this,” said the official. The German ministry declined to say how many Russian diplomats had left.

Relations between Russia and Germany — which used to be the biggest buyer of Russian oil and gas — have fallen apart since Moscow invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

‘The Kremlin worried that participants would highlight the scope of recent Russian losses’

Commenting on Germany’s expulsions, the Russian Foreign Ministry said: “We strongly condemn these actions by Berlin, which continues to demonstratively destroy the entire array of Russian-German relations.”

It said its own expulsions were “reciprocal”, and that it would significantly limit the number of staff at German diplomatic missions.

Germany’s Bild daily reported that 34 of the 90 German diplomats remaining in Moscow had been told to leave Russia.

What used pass for normal political life in Russia has been put on hold by Putin’s scramble for Ukraine — and this is clearly evidenced by the nationwide cancellation of remembrance marches to mark the anniversary of the Great Patriotic War [World War II], over fears they would have turned into protests over Ukraine war casualties.

By cancelling Russia’s traditional ‘immortal regiment’ parades next month, the Kremlin regime has undermined its own propaganda that Russian soldiers are once again fighting Nazis in Ukraine.

“The Russian state is struggling to maintain consistency in a core narrative that it uses to justify the war in Ukraine,” said Britain's ministry of defence.

Western intelligence services have said that more than 200,000 Russian soldiers and mercenaries have been killed or badly injured since the Kremlin ordered the invasion on February 24, 2022 — but in Russia, casualty numbers are ignored or lied about.

They added that protecting this lie was the main motivation behind cancelling the ‘immortal regiment’ parades.

“In reality, the Kremlin was highly concerned that participants would highlight the scope of recent Russian losses,” said.

The ‘immortal regiment’ parades have become the centrepiece of Russia’s Victory Day celebrations, usually held on May 9, as they actively involve hundreds of thousands of ordinary Russians.

​Encouraged by the Kremlin, people typically march through city centres carrying portraits of Red Army soldiers who fought in World War II against Nazi Germany — as well as photos of soldiers killed fighting in Afghanistan in the 1980s and Chechnya in the 1990s.

​They often wear old military medals, berets and black and orange ribbons which have come to symbolise support for Russia’s wars.

​The Kremlin usually regards this show of mass support as the highlight of its propaganda year and has pushed it. Russian PR agencies have paid people to attend parades — and last year Russian officials also insisted on a parade through bombed-out occupied Mariupol.

​But on Tuesday, the state-linked organisation behind the marches said the parade would be moved online for safety reasons.

​Several cities in Russia have also cancelled military parades planned for May 9, although the main parade in Red Square, which is attended by Vladimir Putin, is expected to go ahead.