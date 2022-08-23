Russians blame Ukrainian army mum for Moscow car bomb murder

A mother serving in the Ukrainian army slipped into Moscow to assassinate a pro-war journalist before escaping to Estonia in a Mini Cooper, Russia’s FSB security service claimed yesterday.

Russian officials said Natalya Vovk took her 12-year-old daughter to the Russian capital to help her stake out Darya Dugina (29), who was killed by a bomb planted under the seat of her car on Saturday evening.

The FSB released a passport photo of Ms Vovk alongside video footage purporting to show her in the Russian

capital. Pro-Kremlin websites claimed she was part of the nationalist Azov regiment, which Moscow accuses of “Nazism”.

Analysts raised doubts over the FSB’s swift resolution of the case and suggested it was unlikely – or a sign of worrying incompetence – that a Ukrainian soldier could have travelled so easily into and out of the country.

Vladimir Putin called the attack “cruel” and Ms Dugina’s father, Alexander Dugin, a bloodthirsty philosopher who backed the invasion of Ukraine, said only “total victory” would make up for his loss.

Mr Putin later announced Ms Dugina would receive a posthumous medal, and Ukrainian officials suggested the barrage of Kremlin propaganda could be the prelude to further attacks on Ukraine’s independence day, tomorrow.

Kyiv denies having anything to do with the assassination and officials said she was too inconsequential for them to bother with in any case.

According to the FSB, Ms Vovk (43) rented an apartment in the same block as Ms Dugina and carried out surveillance for a month before tailing her to a festival on the outskirts of Moscow.

There she placed a bomb under Ms Dugina’s car, the agency said, before escaping with her daughter in a Mini Cooper with fake licence plates across the Russia-Estonia border.

The FSB released video of a woman driving a Mini Cooper in Moscow and entering the apartment block where Ms Vovk was said to have stayed. It was unclear if the woman in the video, who wore sunglasses in one section and appeared to have had her lips enlarged, was the same person in the passport photo.

In a statement released on Telegram, the Azov regiment denied having any link to Ms Vovk and said the Kremlin was seeking an excuse to carry out gruesome show trials of its fighters on Independence Day.

“The terrorist attack itself is a preparation for the ‘tribunal’ over the people of Azov,” the statement said.

“After all, in this way, Russia warms up the public opinion of its citizens regarding the ‘necessity’ of such a court.”

Russian media has already released images of cages being built for the trials in Mariupol.

As the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) permits the death penalty, the Azov fighters, who are accused of war crimes by Moscow, could be put to death.

In a statement released by the Kremlin, Putin called the assassination of Ms Dugina a “cruel crime”.

“She was a journalist, scientist, philosopher, war correspondent, she honestly served the people, the Fatherland, she proved by deed what it means to be a patriot of Russia,” he said. Mr Dugin, whose ultranationalist writings Putin has cited, said his “beautiful, orthodox” daughter was assassinated before his eyes. “We only need our victory. My daughter sacrificed her young woman’s life to its altar. So please, achieve it,” he said.

Margarita Simonyan, the head of the Russia Today TV network, threatened to poison Ms Vovk, tweeting that Russia might send a team to “admire the spires” of Tallin – a reference to the GRU assassination team who carried out the Novichok attack in Salisbury, England.

Analysts questioned the FSB’s theory of the case.

Letting Ms Vovk in and out of the country “would suggest a pretty major failure” on its part, said Mark Galeotti, an author on Russia and director of Mayak Intelligence consultancy.

“I think this is a major Kremlin blind spot, to fail to appreciate how its evolving narrative is actually painting it as incompetent.”

Christo Grozev, of the investigative website Bellingcat, said Russian hackers were aware Ms Vovk was a member of the Ukrainian military in April, having posted her details on a site encouraging “doxxing”, as harassment on the internet is known.

“How did she get into Russia with that easily discoverable military footprint?” he said.

A range of alternative explanations for the killing were offered yesterday.

Ilya Ponomaryov, a former Russian lawmaker turned Ukraine-based Kremlin critic, said that a previously unknown group of Russian militants called the National Republican Army was responsible for Dugina’s killing.



Mykhailo Polodyak, an adviser to Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky, said the killing could be the result of tensions between Russia’s intelligence services.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s capital Kyiv banned public celebrations to commemorate independence from Soviet rule, citing a heightened threat of Russian attack.

