Russian wives in battlefield ‘rescue mission’ for husbands as Putin’s military casualties estimated to top 100,000

A bus stop ad displays an image of Russian service member Sergey Reshtnikov with a slogan reading "Glory to the Heroes of Russia" in Moscow, Russia. Photo: Reuters/Evgenia Novozhenina

“WELL over” 100,000 Russian soldiers have been killed or wounded in the war in Ukraine, according to a top US general.

Casualty figures are likely similar on the Ukrainian side, said General Mark Milley, chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff.

If correct, the casualties would represent two-thirds of the Russian troops initially committed to the invasion.

With a large population and compulsory military service, Russia maintains an active military personnel of 900,000, of which about 280,000 are in the army. But Vladimir Putin’s partial mobilisation signalled he was running out of soldiers.

Gen Milley’s estimate is the highest from western defence sources so far. In late July, US intelligence suggested that 75,000 Russian fighters had been killed or wounded.

Moscow’s last update on casualties in September suggested that less than 6,000 soldiers had been killed since the start of the conflict. Ukraine doesn’t provide figures on casualties.



Gen Milley added that 40,000 Ukrainian civilians are likely to have been killed, and between 15 million and 30 million people displaced.

He said the announced Russian withdrawal from Kherson and a potential stalemate in fighting over the winter offered a “window of opportunity” for peace talks.

He said that for there to be a chance of success “there has to be a mutual recognition that military victory is probably... not achievable through military means, and therefore you need to turn to other means”.



Meanwhile, a group of Russian women say they have set off for Ukraine to rescue their injured husbands who are believed to have been abandoned on the battlefield by their commanders.

They recorded a video outside an army base in Valuiki, 18km from the border with Ukraine, on Wednesday night saying they were going to cross the border and look for the men themselves since the military had turned down their pleas for help.

It is understood their husbands, who were recently called up in Kursk, Voronezh and Belgorod, came under artillery fire outside Makiivka in eastern Ukraine, 145km from the Russian border.

Only 159 of the soldiers are thought to have survived and many are said to be carrying their injured comrades on their backs as they struggle to get to safety.

“Our guys are being thrown into the fight like blind kittens into a fire – they’re not allowed to retreat, they’re threatened with execution and will be listed as missing because formally they are not part of any military unit,” Svetalana Gorbatenko, who is pregnant with her third child, said on Russian social network VK.

More than 300,000 men, many of them with little or no military experience, were called up to fight in Ukraine in September.

