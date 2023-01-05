| 9.2°C Dublin

Russian warship armed with hypersonic missiles sets sail for exercise in Atlantic

Vladimir Putin says exercise is a 'landmark event'. Photo: Mikhail Klimentyev/AP

Vladimir Putin says exercise is a &lsquo;landmark event&rsquo;. Photo: Mikhail Klimentyev/AP

Nataliya Vasilyeva

Vladimir Putin is sending a warship armed with hypersonic missiles to pass through the English Channel on its way to the Atlantic Ocean.

The Admiral Gorshkov frigate has Zircon hypersonic missiles onboard, the Russian president said yesterday during a video conference with Sergei Shoigu, his defence minister, and Igor Krokhmal, the ship’s commander.

