Russian warship armed with hypersonic missiles sets sail for exercise in Atlantic

Vladimir Putin is sending a warship armed with hypersonic missiles to pass through the English Channel on its way to the Atlantic Ocean.

The Admiral Gorshkov frigate has Zircon hypersonic missiles onboard, the Russian president said yesterday during a video conference with Sergei Shoigu, his defence minister, and Igor Krokhmal, the ship’s commander.

Putin yesterday announced the frigate’s departure, saying it will be on “combat duty” without a specific mission but its presence will help to protect Russia “from potential external threats and would advance national interests”.

The Admiral Gorshkov is the first Russian vessel armed with hypersonic weapons. Putin described the mission as “an important and even a landmark event”.

Mr Shoigu said the warship would sail from its base in the Barents Sea to the Atlantic and Indian oceans and to the Mediterranean, passing Britain.

“In exercises, there will be training for the crew on deploying hypersonic weapons and long-range cruise missiles,” he said.

The voyage was announced as Russia blamed its own soldiers for being killed in a Ukrainian missile strike for revealing their positions by using their mobile phones.

The missile attack on Makiivka on New Year’s Eve killed 89 Russian troops, the Kremlin said. Ukraine claims the figure is much higher.

Lt Gen Sergei Sevryukov said: “It is already obvious that the main reason for what happened was the large-scale use of mobile phones by the troops despite the ban and within the range of the enemy’s artillery.”

Even Russia’s staunch war supporters criticised the military for trying to make soldiers a scapegoat for the attack.

Putin has yet to address the Makiivka blast, opting instead to publicise the Admiral Gorshkov’s voyage.

In May, a Russian warship successfully test-fired a Zircon hypersonic cruise missile capable of travelling at nine times the speed of sound.

Mr Shoigu said the missiles could overcome any defence system and have a range of more than 1,000km.

The missiles are designed to be used with nuclear warheads, a US report concluded last month.

The latest exercise comes amid increasing speculation that the Kremlin is preparing to announce a second mobilisation.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday that Russia was planning to call up more men for a new major offensive.

“We have no doubt that the current master of Russia will throw everything they have left and everyone they can round up to turn the tide of the war and at least delay their defeat,” he said.