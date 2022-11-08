Russian troops ‘looting homes in Kherson’ ahead of battle for city

Ukrainian servicemen fire a mortar on a front line near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, on Sunday. Photo: Iryna Rybakova/ Ukrainian Armed Forces via Reuters

A local resident carries bottles of water near a building destroyed by Russian shelling in Avdiivka, Donetsk region, Ukraine, yesterday. Photo: Oleksandr Ratushniak/Reuters

Ukraine accused Russia yesterday of looting empty homes in the southern city of Kherson and occupying them with troops in civilian clothes to prepare for street fighting in what both sides predict will be one of the war’s most important battles.

In recent days Russia has ordered civilians out of Kherson in anticipation of a Ukrainian assault to recapture the city, the only regional capital Moscow has seized since its invasion in February.

Kherson, with a pre-war population of nearly 300,000, has been left cold and dark after power and water supplies were cut to the surrounding area over the last 48 hours, both sides said.

Russian-installed officials blamed Ukrainian “sabotage” and said they were working to restore electricity. Ukrainian officials said the Russians had dismantled 1.5km of power lines, and electricity probably would not return until Ukrainian forces recapture the area.

Kyiv has described the evacuation of the area as a forced deportation, a war crime.

Moscow says it is sending residents away for safety.

Kherson lies in the only pocket of Russian-held territory on the west bank of the Dnipro River that bisects Ukraine. Recapturing it has been the main focus of Ukraine’s counter-offensive in the south which has accelerated since the start of October.

The situation inside Kherson could not be independently confirmed. Ukrainian forces on the nearby frontline have told Reuters in recent days they expect a bitter fight against Russian troops determined to exact a bloody price before being forced out.

“While Kherson residents are being forcibly deported from their homes, talking about ‘evacuation’, ru-military and FSB officers are doing what they love most – robbing their houses,” Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak tweeted yesterday.

Ukraine’s military said Russian forces, “disguised in civilian clothes, occupy the premises of civilians and strengthen positions inside for conducting street battles”.

Reuters was seeking comment from Russian authorities on the Ukrainian allegations. Moscow denies abusing civilians.



Russia sent thousands of troops to reinforce the Kherson area but has hinted in recent days it could pull out.

The deputy head of the Russian-installed administration, Kirill Stremousov, said last week Russia was likely to withdraw across the river, although there was silence from senior officials in Moscow.

Russia lost all of the territory it captured in northern Ukraine in the weeks after the invasion, and in recent months has faced major setbacks in the east and south.

Putin has responded to the losses by calling up hundreds of thousands of reservists and announcing the annexation of occupied lands.

Yesterday he said 50,000 newly-recruited reservists were already fighting in combat units.

But as more and more troops get sent to the front and casualties mount with few fresh signs of gains, there has been increasing disquiet within Russia over the conduct of the war.

Russia’s defence ministry took the rare step yesterday of denying that an elite unit had suffered catastrophic losses in a pointless assault, after Russian military bloggers posted an open letter from surviving members of the Pacific Fleet’s 155th marine brigade.

In the letter, addressed to Oleg Kozhemyako, governor of the unit’s Pacific coast base home region, the marines said that over just four days their unit had lost 300 men killed, wounded or missing, and half of their equipment.

They blamed generals seeking medals and bonuses, who “call people meat”.

In a video message, Kozhemyako acknowledged the letter but said it exaggerated the losses. “We contacted the commanders. Yes there are losses, there’s heavy fighting, but they are far from what is written in this appeal,” the governor said.