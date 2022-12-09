| -1.1°C Dublin

Russian troops ‘installing rocket launchers at nuclear plant’, Ukraine claims

A woman inspects the wreckage after her home was damaged in a Russian missile strike on a village in the Zaporizhzhia region. Photo: REUTERS Expand

Close

E Eduardo Castillo

Russian forces have installed multiple rocket launchers at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Ukrainian officials claimed yesterday, raising fears Europe’s largest atomic power station could be used as a base to fire on Ukrainian territory and heightening radiation dangers.

Ukraine’s nuclear company Energoatom said Russian forces occupying the shut-down plant have placed several Grad multiple rocket launchers near one of its six nuclear reactors. It said the offensive systems are located at new “protective structures” the Russians secretly built, “violating all conditions for nuclear and radiation safety.”

