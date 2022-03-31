Ukrainian forces are preparing for new Russian attacks in the southeast region where Moscow's guns are now trained after its assault on the capital Kyiv was repelled, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday.

Five weeks into an invasion that has blasted cities into wastelands and created more than 4 million refugees, US and European officials said Russian president Vladimir Putin was misled by his generals about the dire performance of Russia's military.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said it was bringing a convoy of aid to reach besieged Black Sea port of Mariupol, where tens of thousands of people have been trapped for weeks under bombardment without food, water or heat.

In an early morning video address, Zelenskiy said Russian troop movements away from Kyiv and the northern city of Chernihiv were "the consequence of our defenders' work".

Ukraine was seeing "a build-up of Russian forces for new strikes on the Donbas and we are preparing for that," he said, referring to the southeastern region Russia demands Ukraine cede to separatists, where Mariupol is the main port.

Tough resistance by Ukrainian forces has so far prevented Russia from capturing any major city, including the capital Kyiv, which it assaulted with armoured columns from the northwest and east.

Moscow says it is now focusing on "liberating" Donbas.

Mariupol, once a city of 400,000 people, has been destroyed by four weeks of relentless bombardment and siege. The United Nations believes thousands of people have died there.

Previous attempts to bring aid into besieged parts the city have failed and civilians have only been able to escape if they have cars. Ukraine said 45 buses were on their way on Thursday and the ICRC said it would evacuate civilians from Friday if the warring parties agreed on safe passage.

"It's desperately important that this operation takes place. The lives of tens of thousands of people in Mariupol depend on it," said ICRC spokesperson Ewan Watson in Geneva.

In a part of Mariupol now held by Russia, people occasionally climbed out of cellars to appear, ghostlike, among the ruins.

"Our friend. March 16. Driving in a car. A bullet hit him in the throat. He was dead in five minutes," said Pavel, placing a bowl and spoon as a tribute on a makeshift grave, in a patch of grass outside a wrecked apartment block, marked with a plain wooden cross. "I was in the car. I brought him home."

The past week has seen a Ukrainian counter-offensive, recapturing destroyed suburbs of Kyiv and strategic towns and villages in the northeast and southwest. Russia declared on Monday it was scaling back its offensive near the capital and Chernihiv in the north, in what it called trust-building for peace talks.

Evidence of Ukraine's successful counterattack could be seen in Trostyanets, recaptured this week. The town in eastern Ukraine controls a highway leading out of the city of Sumy which had been under siege. Burnt-out Russian tanks and abandoned ammunition littered the muddy streets surrounded by damaged buildings.

Russia says it launched a "special military operation" to disarm and "denazify" its neighbour, and that the mission is going to plan.

Western countries say the invasion was an unprovoked war of aggression, that Russia's true aim was to swiftly topple the government in Kyiv, and that its failure has been a strategic catastrophe, bringing economic ruin and diplomatic isolation.

U.S. officials have declassified intelligence which they said showed a rift between Putin and top advisors who failed to warn him of the poor performance of his military or the economic impact of Western sanctions.

"We have information that Putin felt misled by the Russian military, which has resulted in persistent tension between Putin and his military leadership," Kate Bedingfield, White House communications director, told reporters during a press briefing on Wednesday.

"We believe that Putin is being misinformed by his advisers about how badly the Russian military is performing and how the Russian economy is being crippled by sanctions, because his senior advisors are too afraid to tell him the truth."

Western sanctions imposed on Russia as punishment for its invasion have largely isolated its economy from world trade, but Moscow is still the biggest supplier of oil and gas to Europe.

The United States is considering releasing up to 180 million barrels of oil over several months from its Strategic Petroleum Reserves (SPR) to ease prices, two U.S. sources said. Oil prices fell more than $5 a barrel on Thursday on the news.

Russia has demanded Europe pay for its gas in roubles by Friday, raising fears of energy shortages. Germany has warned of a possible emergency if Russia cuts supplies. Read full story

A German government spokesperson said Putin had told Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday that payments could still be made in euros to Gazprombank, a bank affiliated with the Russian gas export monopoly, which would convert the money to roubles.

However, the Russian business newspaper Kommersant said Gazprom was looking into shutting off supplies: "Gazprom ... is indeed working on an option of a complete stoppage of gas supplies to 'unfriendly countries' and is evaluating the consequences of such measures," it wrote

In this image from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks to the Norwegian Parliament from Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Zelenskyy, speaking through an interpreter during a live video appearance before the 169-member Stortinget, said that "the future of Europe is being decided now." (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp In this image from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks to the Norwegian Parliament from Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Zelenskyy, speaking through an interpreter during a live video appearance before the 169-member Stortinget, said that "the future of Europe is being decided now." (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

Mr Zelensky thanked the White House for pledging an additional 500 million dollars (£380 m) in direct aid, but said he was open with US President Joe Biden about Ukraine needing more to resist the Russian invasion.

“If we really are fighting for freedom and in defence of democracy together, then we have a right to demand help in this difficult turning point. Tanks, aircraft, artillery systems. Freedom should be armed no worse than tyranny,” he said.

A wounded man talks to a soldier, left, after being evacuated from Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A wounded man talks to a soldier, left, after being evacuated from Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Meanwhile, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency visited a nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine on Wednesday to meet Ukrainian officials and provide technical assistance.

Rafael Mariano Grossi said the agency is not involved in political talks with the Russians.

“We are trying to be very active in order to ensure that as soon as possible, the situation is regressed, and the facilities are back in the hands of the Ukrainians,” Grossi said.

Ukraine has 15 nuclear reactors at four plants, one of which (Zaporizhzia) is under the Russian military’s control.

Putin’s tactics

Vladimir Putin’s advisers are scared to tell him the truth about the progress of his Ukraine invasion but the extent of the Russian leader’s “misjudgements” must be “crystal clear to the regime”, Sir Jeremy Fleming has said.

In a rare public address during a visit to Australia, the head of Britain’s GCHQ spy agency said Mr Putin had “massively misjudged the situation”.

And he warned China not to become “too closely aligned” with the Kremlin.

He said: “It’s clear he misjudged the resistance of the Ukrainian people.

Locals walk in the demolished town center of Trostyanets after Ukrainian forces expelled Russian troops from the town which Russia had occupied at the beginning of its war with Ukraine, March 30, 2022. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Locals walk in the demolished town center of Trostyanets after Ukrainian forces expelled Russian troops from the town which Russia had occupied at the beginning of its war with Ukraine, March 30, 2022. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

“He underestimated the strength of the coalition his actions would galvanise. He under-played the economic consequences of the sanctions regime. He over-estimated the abilities of his military to secure a rapid victory.

“We’ve seen Russian soldiers – short of weapons and morale – refusing to carry out orders, sabotaging their own equipment and even accidentally shooting down their own aircraft.

“And even though we believe Putin’s advisers are afraid to tell him the truth, what’s going on and the extent of these misjudgements must be crystal clear to the regime.”

He added: “It’s become his personal war, with the cost being paid by innocent people in Ukraine and increasingly, by ordinary Russians too.”

Speaking at the Australian National University in Canberra, Sir Jeremy said western allies were making “deeply secret intelligence” public to get ahead of Mr Putin’s information war, while also tackling cyber threats.

On China, he said the country’s long-term interests are not well served by an alliance with a leader that “wilfully and illegally” ignores the international “rules of the road”.

His intervention comes after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson last week directly confronted President Xi Jinping over Beijing’s stance on the conflict in Ukraine in what was described as a “frank and candid” discussion.

On Thursday, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will urge Indian prime minister Narendra Modi to work with other democracies to counter Mr Putin’s aggression in Ukraine amid reluctance to publicly condemn the actions of Russia – a long-standing ally dating back to the Cold War.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during an address, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 30, 2022 in this still image taken from video. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/via Reuters TV/Handout via REUTERS

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during an address, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 30, 2022 in this still image taken from video. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/via Reuters TV/Handout via REUTERS

India, which is heavily reliant on Moscow for arms imports, has abstained in a series of votes in the United Nations on the issue.

In the UK, Johnson defended how quickly Ukrainians fleeing the conflict were being offered visas, as he was warned of the danger of refugee schemes turning into “Tinder for sex traffickers”.

Mr Johnson said it was important that “checks both ways” were being carried out before Ukrainian refugees could come to the UK, both to ensure those in need were who they said they were, and also that those offering help were fit to do so.

Appearing in front of the Commons Liaison Committee, Mr Johnson said there had already been cases of “people coming from that war zone who may not be entirely who they say they are” after it was revealed just 2,700 visas have been granted to people wanting to come to the UK under the Homes For Ukraine scheme despite applications reaching 28,300.

The UN refugee agency said four million people have now fled Ukraine since Russia launched its war on February 24.

Mr Johnson said: “What I wanted was a system that was as light touch as possible and would enable people to come here, but would enable us also to do checks.

“We are outside the Schengen system, we have the advantage of being able to clarify people’s status, (that) they’re bona fide – that’s not a bad thing if you want to have a programme that really works and commands confidence.”

Dame Diana Johnson, the Labour chair of the Home Affairs Committee, told Mr Johnson that some anti-slavery and refugee groups had warned that the Homes for Ukraine sponsorship “risked operating as Tinder for sex traffickers”.

He said: “I think that is one of the reasons why it is important to have as light touch as possible, but to have DBS checks and checks both ways to make sure we have a programme that is really working.”

Defending the rate of progress in resettling refugees, the Prime Minister added: “These numbers are climbing.”

A soldier walks the amid the destruction caused after shelling of a shopping center last March 21 in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A soldier walks the amid the destruction caused after shelling of a shopping center last March 21 in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

New laws were also announced on Wednesday which aim to prohibit the maintenance of aircraft or ships belonging to sanctioned Russian oligarchs or their businesses.

The Foreign Office said the new powers, which have been laid in Parliament via a statutory instrument, had been used immediately to sanction Russian businessmen Eugene Shvidler and Oleg Tinkov.

Meanwhile, the finance, trade and shipping sanctions imposed in relation to Crimea have been expanded to the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Refugees

More than four million refugees have fled Ukraine since Russia launched its war, in the largest refugee crisis in Europe since the Second World War, according to the UN refugee agency.

The new figure was posted on a UNHCR website. More than 2.3 million have arrived in Poland, but many have travelled on to other countries or back into Ukraine.

Pedestrians make their way on a rainy day, in Lviv, western Ukraine, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Pedestrians make their way on a rainy day, in Lviv, western Ukraine, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)

Aid workers say the numbers have eased in recent days as many people await developments in the war.

An estimated 6.5 million people have also been displaced from their homes within the country.

More than 608,000 have entered Romania, over 387,000 have gone to Moldova, and about 364,000 have entered Hungary since the war began on February 24, based on counts provided by governments.

4 million have fled Ukraine

~ 6.5 million are displaced inside the country

~ 13 million are estimated to be stranded in affected areas or unable to leave



We are confronted with the realities of a massive humanitarian crisis that is growing by the second. pic.twitter.com/ZTBj1ldrql — UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency (@Refugees) March 30, 2022

From the onset of the war, UNHCR had projected that about four million might flee Ukraine, though it has repeatedly said it has been reassessing its forecasts.

“Refugees from Ukraine are now 4 million, five weeks after the start of the Russian attack,” UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi tweeted as he crossed the border into Ukraine.

Mr Grandi said he would be in the western city of Lviv to discuss ways to increase support “to people affected and displaced by this senseless war”.

UNHCR teams and their partners have been working to deliver protection, emergency shelter, cash assistance, core relief items and other critical services for those who have fled.

Meanwhile in Ireland, the additional 35,000 homes which will have to be built to house Ukrainian refugees will be a mix of permanent and modular housing, the Minister for Housing has said.

Darragh O’Brien said that around an additional 35,000 homes will be needed over the next number of years to accommodate an unprecedented amount of refugees.

Local councils have also been asked this week to submit a list of serviced zoned or unzoned sites which could be used for permanent or temporary housing.

The Government has also identified 500 properties which could be converted into housing.

Minister O’Brien said that the Government has to make sure that the multi-billion Housing for All plan is also delivered while housing for refugees is built.

“Many of the people who are here, not that they want to, but will be staying here for a number of years and we’ve got to make provision for that.”

Planning permission will be circumvented so that housing can be built faster.

He said that 500 “significant” properties have been identified, which include a mix of conversions and vacant properties, including empty social housing.

Additional housing may also be procured through “emergency powers” said Minister O’Brien.

Also, Foreign Affairs and Defence Minister Simon Coveney today announced a voluntary contribution of €150,000 to the Office of the Prosecutor (OTP) of the International Criminal Court (ICC).

A spokesperson said; “This contribution is being made in response to his request to all States Parties to the ICC to provide assistance in order to address the urgent resource needs of his Office.

"The Prosecutor’s workload has increased significantly following commencement of a formal investigation into the situation in Ukraine.”

Minister Coveney added;

“Ireland is a leading supporter of the International Criminal Court and was one of the 41 States to refer the situation in Ukraine to the Court earlier this month.

"I’m very pleased to be able to announce today a voluntary contribution to the Office of the Prosecutor of €150,000. This money will be used to provide new technology and equipment for investigations, provide enhanced psycho-social support to witnesses and survivors, and enhance specialised capacity with respect to investigation of sexual and gender based violence and crimes against children.

“The devastating reports of attacks by Russian forces against Ukrainian urban centres, medical facilities and civilians fleeing the conflict are a powerful reminder of the importance of having a properly resourced international criminal justice system. The independent and impartial functioning of the ICC Prosecutor stands squarely in the centre of this system.”