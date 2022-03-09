Russian student previously reported to be Putin’s daughter closes her 85k follower Instagram account

A young Russian woman who was previously reported to be Vladimir Putin’s daughter has deleted her Instagram account after being trolled relentlessly recently.

Luiza Rozova, an 18-year-old student in St Petersburg, has been inundated with online abuse since Russia invaded Ukraine two weeks ago.

Instagram users have posted abusive messages to the young woman, while others have posted emojis of the Ukrainian flag.

It comes amid claims Putin is sheltering family members in a luxury bunker, designed for protection in the event of a nuclear war, in an underground city in Siberia.

Luiza Rozova is the daughter of Svetlana Krivonogikh (45), who previously worked as a cleaner and is now a part-owner of a major Russian bank and one of the country's wealthiest women.

Although widely reported to be Putin’s ‘love child’, Ms Krivonogikh has never commented on claims that Putin is her daughter’s father.

Ms Rozova has never said she is Putin’s daughter either but she previously said to Russian GQ that she “probably” looks “similar” to a young Vladimir Putin.

The Russian President has also never acknowledged any family connection with Ms Rozova.

Before closing her account, Ms Rozova had 84,000 Instagram followers.

She stopped posting publicly five months ago and her account remained visible until today but now a message says in Russian, “User not found”.

Ms Rozova's last post from October 2021 had been targeted by trolls in recent days accusing the teenager of being the “daughter of a murderer, war criminal, psychopath and drug addict”.

An independent Russian media outlet first raised suspicion that she was Putin's secret daughter.

Vladimir Putin has two daughters by his ex-wife and Lyudmila Aleksandrovna Ocheretnaya; 36-year-old geneticist Dr Maria Vorontsova and 35-year-old mathematician Katerina Tikhonova.

Neither have yet commented on the war.