Russian State TV simulates nuclear attack on Ireland

A television programme shown in Russian appears to demonstrate how Ireland would be completely destroyed by an underwater nuclear drone launched by one of its navy’s submarines.

It claims an explosion from the 100 megatonne warhead would cause a “gigantic tsunami wave up to 500m high”.

The Russian State TV programme, which is presented by Dmitry Kiselyov, showed a simulation of a nuclear attack on Europe, which it claims would decimate Ireland and the UK.

The simulation shows an underwater missile being set off just off the coast of Donegal.

Showing the simulation, the presenter says: “Another option is to plunge Britain into the depths of the sea using Russia's unmanned underwater vehicle Poisedon.

"It approaches its target at a depth of 1km at a speed of 200km/h. There's no way of stopping this underwater drone. The warhead on it has a yield of up to 100 megatonnes.

"The explosion of this thermonuclear torpedo by Britain's coastline will cause a gigantic tsunami wave up to 500m high.

"Such a barrage alone also carries extreme doses of radiation. Having passed over the British Isles, it will turn what might be left of them into a radioactive desert.”