Russian state TV presenter issues warning to 'traitors' living in Britain

A presenter on Russian state television has issued an apparent threat to "traitors" living in Britain.

Kirill Kleymenov warned of the dangers of spying on Russia and advised those who betrayed their country: "Don't choose Britain as a place to live."

The comments, made on Channel One's Vremya news programme on Wednesday evening, came amid speculation over who was behind the attempted murder of a double agent on British soil. "I don't wish death on anyone, but, purely for educational purposes, I have a warning for anyone who dreams of such a career," he reportedly said.

"The profession of a traitor is one of the most dangerous in the world." He described alcoholism, drug addiction, stress and depression as the "professional illnesses of a traitor" and also warned of heart attacks, strokes, car accidents and suicide.

In an apparent threat, Mr Kleymenov advised "traitors" against moving to Britain, adding: "Something is wrong there. Maybe it's the climate, but in recent years there have been too many strange incidents with grave outcomes there." Russia has denied any involvement in the suspected nerve agent attack on Sergei Skripal, which comes seven years after he was released from the country as part of a spy swap with the US.

Press Association