Russian spy ships ‘mapping North Sea wind farms and communications cables for sabotage’

Russian spy ships are mapping wind farms and communication cables in the North Sea as part of plans to sabotage critical infrastructure, an investigation has found.

A number of European intelligence agencies are closely monitoring the threat posed by the fleet of Russian boats, often disguised as fishing trawlers or research vessels, operating in the area.

Possible targets are believed to include internet cables, offshore wind farms and connectors carrying electricity and gas pipelines .

One underwater ‘research’ ship was tracked touring wind farms off the east coast of the UK.

The latest details of sabotage plots emerged from a joint investigation by the public broadcasters of Denmark, Norway, Sweden and Finland.

Senior officials from AIVD, the Dutch equivalent of MI5 and MI6, previously warned that the Russia had been caught mapping installations in the North Sea after a vessel was intercepted near a wind farm last autumn.

In February, a Russian ship without its automatic identification system, which lets the vessel be tracked, entered Belgian and Dutch waters.

At the time, the Dutch intelligence services accused Moscow of “trying to map what the Dutch energy supply looks like”.

Around 50 Russian “ghost ships” are believed to be operating in the North Sea as part of the sabotage plot.

The investigation by the Scandinavian broadcasters identified the ship Admiral Vladimirsky, officially registered as an oceanographic research vessel, as a possible protagonist.

The outlets reported that a man armed with a military-grade rifle and wearing a balaclava was on board as their journalists approached it.

The vessel, which sailed for a month with its transmitter turned off, was tracked by a former UK Royal Navy expert in the vicinity of seven wind farms off the coast of the UK and the Netherlands on a single mission.

It was reported to have slowed down when it approached the infrastructure. The ship was the same one announced to have entered Belgian waters, reports citing security sources said.

The vessel was reportedly spotted off the Scottish coast last year, when it was allegedly sighted entering Moray Firth on November 10.

A Danish intelligence officer told the broadcasters sabotage efforts were being planned by Russian president Vladimir Putin in the event of a full-scale conflict with the West.

The head of Norway’s intelligence services said the efforts were vital for Russia and controlled directly from Moscow. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2023)