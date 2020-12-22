Russian spy admits placing poison in underpants in secret tapes made by Navalny

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has said he tricked a Russian secret agent into disclosing details of the botched plot to kill him and had been told that poison had been placed in his underpants.

Mr Navalny, one of President Vladimir Putin’s most outspoken critics, was airlifted to Germany for treatment in August after collapsing on a plane in Russia. Germany has said he was poisoned with a Soviet-style Novichok nerve agent in an attempt to murder him, an assertion many Western nations accept.

Mr Navalny declared his poisoning case solved earlier this month when a joint media inquiry said it had identified a team of assassins from Russia’s FSB security service.

Read More

In a video published on his website yesterday, Mr Navalny said he had phoned up some of his alleged poisoners before the joint investigation was released and posed as an aide to the secretary of Russia’s Security Council.

One of the men, named by Mr Navalny as an employee of FSB, spoke to him for 49 minutes and appears to have been part of the clean-up team, he said. Mr Navalny published a recording and transcript of the conversation.

The fact of the phone call or the identity of Mr Navalny’s interlocutor has yet to be independently verified.

In the video Mr Navalny can be heard asking: “Why did nothing work out?”

“Well, I’ve asked myself this question more than once,” a voice responds.

When asked why Mr Navalny survived, the voice says it was probably because the plane he was on made an unplanned emergency landing and he was treated professionally by Russian medics.

Mr Navalny is convalescing in Germany, but has said he plans to return to Russia.

Online Editors