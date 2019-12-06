Russian spies had base in French Alps to launch covert attacks around Europe, claims report

Fifteen Russian spies, including those accused of the Salisbury nerve agent attack, used the French Alps as a "base camp" to conduct covert operations around Europe over a five-year period, according to reports.

The revelations came as Germany expelled two Russian diplomats after prosecutors said there was "sufficient factual evidence" linking Moscow to the killing of a former Chechen rebel commander in Berlin.

According to 'Le Monde', British, Swiss, French, and US intelligence have drawn up a list of 15 members of the 29155 unit of Russia's GRU military spy agency who all passed through France's Haute-Savoie near the Swiss and Italian borders.

They stayed between 2015 and late 2018, notably in the towns of Evian, Annemasse and Chamonix - the scene of a ski chase in the 1999 James Bond film 'The World Is Not Enough'. They arrived from London, Moscow, Spain and often Geneva.

