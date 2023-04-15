| 2.6°C Dublin

Russian special forces ‘extremely depleted’, with some brigades nearly wiped out according to US intelligence

Destroyed Russian tanks following withdrawal in the Donetsk region. Photo: Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Michelle Nichols and Rosalba O’Brien

Russia’s elite Spetsnaz forces have been “extremely depleted” by the war in Ukraine and will take years to rebuild, according to leaked Pentagon files.

The findings, reported yesterday by The Washington Post, confirm anecdotal evidence from Russia that several special forces units were almost wiped out in the first weeks after the invasion.

