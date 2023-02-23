Russian soldiers ‘three times more likely than Ukrainians to die on the front lines’

The Wagner Group’s founder has accused Russia’s defence ministry of allowing his mercenaries to die from “so-called ammunition hunger” after sharing a picture of dozens of corpses near Bakhmut.

Yevgeny Prigozhin shared the image of as many as 50 dead bodies piled up in the snow outside Donetsk, in eastern Ukraine – with some wearing Russian red tactical armbands – on the Telegram messaging app.

“These are the guys who died yesterday due to the so-called ammunition hunger,” he said.

He added that Wagner losses outside Bahkmut, in eastern Ukraine, were five times higher than they would have been with sufficient ammunition supplies.

“I have placed a photograph below, it is one of the places for the bodies of those who were killed yesterday,” said Mr Prigozhin, according to an audio clip shared alongside the picture.

“The reason was from so-called ‘shell hunger’.”

His social media rant came as western officials revealed wounded Russians are three times more likely to die on the front line than Ukrainian troops.



Losses within the mercenary outfit are believed to be high because their ill-equipped and ill-trained fighters have been used as “human waves”, simply gunned down by Ukrainian troops, in a bid to overwhelm defensive positions in and around Bakhmut.

It is estimated that Russia has suffered between 175,000 and 200,000 casualties, with one in three of those troops killed in action, according to western intelligence.

It means between 40,000 and 60,000 Russian troops deployed in Ukraine have likely been killed in the year since Vladimir Putin, the Russian president, ordered the invasion.

In comparison, Ukraine has suffered at least 100,000 casualties, according to a western official, at a “deaths to wounded” ratio of about three to one.

“We can’t escape the fact that Ukrainians have been taking casualties at a level which would be unsustainable for many countries,” said a western official.

“But Ukraine’s death-to-wounded ratio is significantly lower than for the Russians, which is about three wounded to one dead.

“The Ukrainian figure is between 10 or 20 to one.”

The latest intelligence reports handed to Nato officials paint a grim picture for Russian forces in Donbas.

Putin’s conscription drive to mobilise hundreds of thousands of new troops for his war effort has largely been used to plug gaps in war-stricken units, rather than create new ones to mount an offensive.