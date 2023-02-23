| 2.7°C Dublin

Close

Russian soldiers ‘three times more likely than Ukrainians to die on the front lines’

Officers outside Luzhniki Stadium during a concert in support of the Russian armed forces in Moscow yesterday. Photo: Reuters Expand

Close

Officers outside Luzhniki Stadium during a concert in support of the Russian armed forces in Moscow yesterday. Photo: Reuters

Officers outside Luzhniki Stadium during a concert in support of the Russian armed forces in Moscow yesterday. Photo: Reuters

Officers outside Luzhniki Stadium during a concert in support of the Russian armed forces in Moscow yesterday. Photo: Reuters

Joe Barnes

The Wagner Group’s founder has accused Russia’s defence ministry of allowing his mercenaries to die from “so-called ammunition hunger” after sharing a picture of dozens of corpses near Bakhmut.

Yevgeny Prigozhin shared the image of as many as 50 dead bodies piled up in the snow outside Donetsk, in eastern Ukraine – with some wearing Russian red tactical armbands – on the Telegram messaging app.

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2023]

More On Ukraine

Most Watched

Privacy