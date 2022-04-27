Russian soldiers force Mariupol civilians to dig mass graves for food and water

Russian soldiers are forcing civilians to dig mass graves and bury the dead in exchange for food and water, the mayor of Mariupol has claimed.

The revelation came as Vladimir Putin appeared to reject a UN proposal to evacuate civilians from the city’s besieged Azovstal steel works and reiterated demands that the Ukrainian soldiers holding out there surrender.

Antonio Guterres, the UN secretary general, asked the Russian president at a meeting in the Kremlin last night to consider a joint UN and Red Cross effort to evacuate the civilians from bunkers and cellars inside the steelworks.

Putin replied: “Yes we hear from the Ukrainian side there are civilians… If this is so, the servicemen of the Ukrainian army must release them – or they are acting as terrorists, like Isis in Syria.”

The exchange came after a third mass grave was discovered near the port city of Mariupol, where it is estimated 20,000 civilians have been killed. Satellite images of the village of Staryi Krym show that a trench which measured up to 64m on March 24 had been extended to 183m two weeks later.

Vadim Boichenko, the mayor of Mariupol, said the findings had been confirmed by villagers conscripted to help bury the dead.

The soldiers inside Azovstal have previously refused to surrender, saying they fear being killed, and have asked to be evacuated to a third country instead.

Putin said he wanted peace talks to succeed but he would not discuss “security” with Ukraine until it received “territorial guarantees” over Crimea and Donbas. (©Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

