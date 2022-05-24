Russian soldier Vadim Shishimarin (21) gets life in prison in Ukraine’s first war crimes trial

Vadim Shishimarin leaving court after he was sentenced to life in prison for killing an unarmed Ukrainian civilian. Photo: Viacheslav Ratynskyi

Russian soldier Vadim Shishimarin, 21, suspected of violations of the laws and norms of war, sits inside a cage during a court hearing, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine May 23, 2022. REUTERS/Viacheslav Ratynskyi

A 21-year-old Russian soldier was found guilty yesterday of killing an unarmed civilian in Ukraine’s first war crimes trial since Russia’s invasion. He was sentenced to life in prison.

A court in Kyiv handed down the verdict after Sgt Vadim Shishimarin pleaded guilty last week to killing a 62-year-old Ukrainian man in the north-eastern Sumy region but said he was following orders.

He was found guilty of premeditated murder and violating “the rules and customs of war” under Ukraine’s criminal code.

Shishimarin admitted to fatally shooting Oleksandr Shelipov, who was pushing his bicycle near the village of Chupakhivka, near the Russian border, during the early days of the invasion in late February.

Mr Shelipov “died on the spot just a few meters from his home,” according to Ukraine’s prosecutor general, Iryna Venediktova.

Shishimarin’s charge, “violation of the rules and customs of war,” was punishable by 10 years to life in prison. His lawyer told local journalists he plans to appeal the ruling.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia was “concerned” about Shishimarin and would consider its options to protect the soldier’s interests.

“Of course, we are concerned about the fate of our citizen,” Peskov said. “Unfortunately, we are unable to defend his interests on the ground.

“This is due to the de facto lack of operations of our institutions [in Ukraine]. But this does not mean we will stop considering ways to continue our efforts through other channels.”

Mr Shelipov’s widow said last week that she would like Shishimarin to be sentenced to life in prison but that she would be open to exchanging him for Ukrainian fighters who were taken to Russian-held territory from the Azovstal plant in Mariupol.

Shishimarin’s face appeared blank and his eyes downcast during the hearing as he listened to his translator.

Clad in a blue and grey sweatshirt, the 21-year-old only briefly looked up as Judge Sergey Agafonov pronounced his sentence.

Prosecutors argued that Shishimarin, a member of Russia’s 4th Guards Kantemirovskaya tank division, committed a war crime when he fired rounds from his rifle at Mr Shelipov.

Shishimarin said he was ordered by his fellow soldiers to shoot Mr Shelipov because the man was talking on a mobile phone and they feared he would report their location after they had fled a nearby battle in a stolen car.

Shishimarin was represented by a Ukrainian court-appointed lawyer, who said the case against his client was strong.

Still, it was important to preserve Shishimarin’s human rights to show him that Ukraine is “a country different to the one he is from,” his attorney, Victor Ovsyanikov, told the New York Times.

Shishimarin said that he did not want to kill Mr Shelipov and that he opened fire only because he was ordered to do so.

Mr Ovsyanikov said that Shishimarin feared for his own safety if he did not comply and that the shots he fired were aimless, Reuters reported.

“I personally think that it should not be this young man in the dock, but the senior leadership of the other country that I think is guilty of unleashing this war,” Mr Ovsyanikov said.

Mr Ovsyanikov told journalists yesterday that he plans to appeal the judges’ ruling.

“In order to apply to the European Court of Human Rights, we must first exhaust all means of appeal in national courts,” he said.

Throughout the invasion, Moscow has struggled to manage young, inexperienced troops who have suffered low morale and at times seemed uncommitted to the cause. (©Washington Post)

