Russian reinforcements pour into eastern Ukraine, says governor

  • Russian reinforcements moving into eastern Luhansk
  • New Russian offensive possible in 10 days, says governor
  • Zelensky vows to bolster frontline with personnel changes
  • Defence minister would be highest government change during war
  • Ukraine counter offensive months away, says analyst
Members of the Ukraine army fire missiles near Bakhmut in Donetsk. Photo: REUTERS/Marko Djurica Expand

Members of the Ukraine army fire missiles near Bakhmut in Donetsk. Photo: REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Tom Balmforth and Pavel Polityuk

Russia was pouring reinforcements into eastern Ukraine ahead of a new offensive that could begin next week along a front where there have been relentless battles for months, a Ukrainian governor said.

Desperate for Western military aid to arrive, Ukraine anticipates a major offensive could be launched by Russia for "symbolic" reasons around the February 24 anniversary of the invasion, which Moscow persists in calling "a special military operation".

